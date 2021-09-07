




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
DonBelle leads prayer for National Teachers' Month
                        

                           
Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 7, 2021 | 9:28pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DonBelle leads prayer for National Teachers' Month
DonBelle
ABS-CBN / Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano or DonBelle paid tribute to their teachers by leading a prayer for them in celebration of National Teachers' Month.



The stars of the hit teen romance series "He's Into Her" were seen praying earnestly for wishes for teachers. Donny prayed for the teachers to be equipped to teach their students while Belle acknowledged that God is the source of all knowledge.



They were joined by their co-stars Kaori Oinuma, Rhys Miguel, Jeremiah Lisbo, Joao Constancia, Criza Taa and Vivoree Esclito in the video presentation co-produced by ABS-CBN and Knowledge Channel.



The video first appeared during a virtual kick-off event hosted by the Department of Education's Central Visayas office and the National Teachers' Month Coordinating Council last September 6 to open the special occasion for teachers nationwide.



With its theme, "iTeach for a Better Future: My Teacher, My Frontline Hero," this year's celebration of National Teachers' Month aims to pay tribute to all educators who served as frontliners of education —continuing their vocation to bring a brighter future to the Filipino youth amid these difficult times.



Apart from the said prayer from the cast of "He's Into Her," Knowledge Channel Foundation Inc. also released the logo video for its campaign, which highlights the countless efforts of educators offering their lives in the service of every Pinoy student.  



DonBelle recently starred in the music video of Ben&Ben's song "Upuan." The cast is also gearing up for the second season of "He's Into Her."



RELATED: Top 10 DonBelle moments in 'He's Into Her'


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BELLE MARIANO
                                                      DONNY PANGILINAN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 KC Concepcion ready for marriage, overcomes fear of commitment
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
KC Concepcion ready for marriage, overcomes fear of commitment


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Singer-actress KC Concepcion revealed that she’s ready to get married. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The day LJ Reyes decided to break her silence
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The day LJ Reyes decided to break her silence


                              

                                                                  By Boy Abunda |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
When asked if she tried to save her relationship with Paolo Contis, LJ said: ‘I did that for the past several months....

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Giselle Sanchez believes Paolo Contis, LJ Reyes can still fix family
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Giselle Sanchez believes Paolo Contis, LJ Reyes can still fix family


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actress and columnist Giselle Sanchez believed that there’s still a chance for Paolo Contis and LJ Reyes to save their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gladys and Christopher&rsquo;s catering business adapts to the new normal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gladys and Christopher’s catering business adapts to the new normal


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Last week, I attended a pocket meeting where our gracious host had food catered for the occasion. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TMZ reporter: Heart Evangelista 'most famous person in the Philippines'                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TMZ reporter: Heart Evangelista 'most famous person in the Philippines'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista got cornered by popular Hollywood online tabloid TMZ as she reacted on rumors that she will...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Actor Michael K. Williams found dead in New York apartment
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Actor Michael K. Williams found dead in New York apartment


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
US actor Michael K. Williams, one of television's most memorable stars of recent years for his role in "The Wire," has been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Banderas, Cruz poke fun at showbiz excesses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Banderas, Cruz poke fun at showbiz excesses


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas rip into their own industry with abandon in their new film Official Competition, which...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Janine Te&ntilde;oso and Arthur Nery&rsquo;s music collab brings real-life kilig
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Janine Teñoso and Arthur Nery’s music collab brings real-life kilig


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Their chemistry is real. Fans and the press can’t help but notice the “magic” between Viva Records’...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Isa kang alamat': Stars recall fond memories with Raymund Isaac
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Isa kang alamat': Stars recall fond memories with Raymund Isaac


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Celebrities fondly remember ace photographer Raymund Isaac following his death last Saturday, September 5, due to COVID-19....

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jolina Magdangal pokes fun at namesake tropical depression
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jolina Magdangal pokes fun at namesake tropical depression


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Her "Magandang Buhay" co-hosts joined in making puns.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with