DonBelle leads prayer for National Teachers' Month

MANILA, Philippines — Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano or DonBelle paid tribute to their teachers by leading a prayer for them in celebration of National Teachers' Month.

The stars of the hit teen romance series "He's Into Her" were seen praying earnestly for wishes for teachers. Donny prayed for the teachers to be equipped to teach their students while Belle acknowledged that God is the source of all knowledge.

They were joined by their co-stars Kaori Oinuma, Rhys Miguel, Jeremiah Lisbo, Joao Constancia, Criza Taa and Vivoree Esclito in the video presentation co-produced by ABS-CBN and Knowledge Channel.

The video first appeared during a virtual kick-off event hosted by the Department of Education's Central Visayas office and the National Teachers' Month Coordinating Council last September 6 to open the special occasion for teachers nationwide.

With its theme, "iTeach for a Better Future: My Teacher, My Frontline Hero," this year's celebration of National Teachers' Month aims to pay tribute to all educators who served as frontliners of education —continuing their vocation to bring a brighter future to the Filipino youth amid these difficult times.

Apart from the said prayer from the cast of "He's Into Her," Knowledge Channel Foundation Inc. also released the logo video for its campaign, which highlights the countless efforts of educators offering their lives in the service of every Pinoy student.

DonBelle recently starred in the music video of Ben&Ben's song "Upuan." The cast is also gearing up for the second season of "He's Into Her."

