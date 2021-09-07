




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Neil Salvacion joins 'PBB,' confirms Rabiya Mateo dumps him for crown
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 7, 2021 | 7:25pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Neil Salvacion joins 'PBB,' confirms Rabiya Mateo dumps him for crown
Rabiya Mateo with long-time boyfriend Neil Salvacion
Neil Salvacion via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Medical worker Neil Salvacion, ex-boyfriend of Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo, joined ABS-CBN reality show “Pinoy Big Brother" and revealed that the country’s Miss Universe bet dumped him for the crown.



In his video application uploaded on Kumu, Neil said that he planned to work abroad but chose to stay in the country to help in the COVID-19 pandemic as frontliner. 



“Galing po ako sa hospital. Medyo maraming pasyente pero kayang-kaya. Neil Salvacion, 27, frontliner ng Iloilo," he said. 



“Ako po ay isang COVID nurse na dapat ay mag-a-abroad, pero mas piniling manilbihan dito sa bansa bilang frontliner. Sa araw-araw na ginawa ng Diyos, ang buhay ko po ay hospital, bahay. Minsan ay masisilayan mo 'yung mga huling hininga ng mga pasyente,” he added. 



 










 



Neil said that being isolated for COVID-19 was hard but being dumped for the crown was harder. 



“Dumating ang panahon na bawal kang lumapit sa mga mahal mo sa buhay dahil hindi mo alam kung positive o negative ka. Kailangan mong mag-isolate. Nakakalungkot man na kailangang ma-isolate ng ilang buwan,” he said. 



“Mas nakakalungkot pala na maiwan ka ng taong minamahal mo dahil sa pangarap nitong korona. Ang coronavirus at korona sa patimpalak ay ilan lamang sa mga hamon sa aking buhay,” he added. 



The Iloilo nurse said it is time to tell his story at the “PBB house.”



“It’s about time to share my story, how I conquered them, and how I will inspire other people. Bagong bahay, bagong buhay, bagong mga hamon sa buhay,” he said. 



Neil admitted last June that he and Rabiya broke up after being in a relationship for six years.



RELATED: Neil Salvacion confirms breakup with Rabiya Mateo

 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      RABIYA MATEO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 The day LJ Reyes decided to break her silence
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The day LJ Reyes decided to break her silence


                              

                                                                  By Boy Abunda |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
When asked if she tried to save her relationship with Paolo Contis, LJ said: ‘I did that for the past several months....

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TMZ reporter: Heart Evangelista 'most famous person in the Philippines'                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TMZ reporter: Heart Evangelista 'most famous person in the Philippines'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista got cornered by popular Hollywood online tabloid TMZ as she reacted on rumors that she will...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gladys and Christopher&rsquo;s catering business adapts to the new normal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gladys and Christopher’s catering business adapts to the new normal


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Last week, I attended a pocket meeting where our gracious host had food catered for the occasion. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Hard-earned money ko': Manny Pacquiao defends Jinkee's lavish OOTD
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Hard-earned money ko': Manny Pacquiao defends Jinkee's lavish OOTD


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Boxing champ Sen. Manny Pacquiao defended his wife Jinkee Pacquiao against people criticizing her for the lavish outfit she...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Actor Michael K. Williams found dead in New York apartment
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Actor Michael K. Williams found dead in New York apartment


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
US actor Michael K. Williams, one of television's most memorable stars of recent years for his role in "The Wire," has been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Banderas, Cruz poke fun at showbiz excesses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Banderas, Cruz poke fun at showbiz excesses


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas rip into their own industry with abandon in their new film Official Competition, which...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Janine Te&ntilde;oso and Arthur Nery&rsquo;s music collab brings real-life kilig
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Janine Teñoso and Arthur Nery’s music collab brings real-life kilig


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Their chemistry is real. Fans and the press can’t help but notice the “magic” between Viva Records’...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Isa kang alamat': Stars recall fond memories with Raymund Isaac
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Isa kang alamat': Stars recall fond memories with Raymund Isaac


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Celebrities fondly remember ace photographer Raymund Isaac following his death last Saturday, September 5, due to COVID-19....

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jolina Magdangal pokes fun at namesake tropical depression
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jolina Magdangal pokes fun at namesake tropical depression


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Her "Magandang Buhay" co-hosts joined in making puns.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Discovery+ launches in PH with over 18K Discovery Channel, BBC, etc. content
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Discovery+ launches in PH with over 18K Discovery Channel, BBC, etc. content


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
What used to be cable fares are now bundled into one platform soon to be available to Filipinos.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with