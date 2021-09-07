Neil Salvacion joins 'PBB,' confirms Rabiya Mateo dumps him for crown

MANILA, Philippines — Medical worker Neil Salvacion, ex-boyfriend of Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo, joined ABS-CBN reality show “Pinoy Big Brother" and revealed that the country’s Miss Universe bet dumped him for the crown.

In his video application uploaded on Kumu, Neil said that he planned to work abroad but chose to stay in the country to help in the COVID-19 pandemic as frontliner.

“Galing po ako sa hospital. Medyo maraming pasyente pero kayang-kaya. Neil Salvacion, 27, frontliner ng Iloilo," he said.

“Ako po ay isang COVID nurse na dapat ay mag-a-abroad, pero mas piniling manilbihan dito sa bansa bilang frontliner. Sa araw-araw na ginawa ng Diyos, ang buhay ko po ay hospital, bahay. Minsan ay masisilayan mo 'yung mga huling hininga ng mga pasyente,” he added.

Neil said that being isolated for COVID-19 was hard but being dumped for the crown was harder.

“Dumating ang panahon na bawal kang lumapit sa mga mahal mo sa buhay dahil hindi mo alam kung positive o negative ka. Kailangan mong mag-isolate. Nakakalungkot man na kailangang ma-isolate ng ilang buwan,” he said.

“Mas nakakalungkot pala na maiwan ka ng taong minamahal mo dahil sa pangarap nitong korona. Ang coronavirus at korona sa patimpalak ay ilan lamang sa mga hamon sa aking buhay,” he added.

The Iloilo nurse said it is time to tell his story at the “PBB house.”

“It’s about time to share my story, how I conquered them, and how I will inspire other people. Bagong bahay, bagong buhay, bagong mga hamon sa buhay,” he said.

Neil admitted last June that he and Rabiya broke up after being in a relationship for six years.

