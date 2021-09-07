#FlatAndProud: Lovi Poe flaunts beach body; shares cryptic post on rumored network transfer

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Lovi Poe flaunted her beach body and reminded her followers to be proud of their bodies.

In her Instagram account, Lovi posted photos of her wearing a pink swimsuit, saying that she’s “flat and proud.”

“Suit yourself if you think otherwise: #FlatAndProud,” Lovie wrote in the caption.

“A little louder for the people at the back #LoviYourBody,” she added.

Meanwhile, Lovi posted a cryptic post on her IG story, quoting Adele’s song “Right as Rain.”

“Cause when hard work don't pay off and I'm tired. I've cried my heart out and now I've had enough of,” she wrote.

Lovi remained silent on her rumored network transfer from GMA-7 to ABS-CBN.

“Right now, it's hard to say. Everything is under negotiations. I've just finished my show. We're still having the conversation,” Lovi told Philstar.com and other media outlets in a press con last July.

“I think it's best to keep it private because I don't want to be... I want to respect both networks,” she added.

RELATED: Lovi Poe silent on rumored ABS-CBN transfer

