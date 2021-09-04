Kim Chiu shuts down speculations on 'It's Showtime' exit

Photo lifted from Kim Chiu's Instagram shows the "It's Showtime" cast.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu shut down rumors that she will exit in ABS-CBN’s noon time show “It’s Showtime.

In the show’s “Madlang Pi-Poll” segment on Friday, Vice Ganda asked Kim to share a fake news written about her.

“Tatanggalin daw ako dito,” she answered.

“Araw-araw kasi ‘yun, e. Ang sakit din sa ulo,” she added.

Vice then said: “Ang dami namang naniniwala, inaaway naman ‘yung ‘Showtime’! Diyos ko, ito namang mga taong ‘to, o. Nakakaloka!”

Speculations surrounding Kim's status in the show started when her fans noticed that she was not hosting her usual segments.

She, however, resumed co-hosting either "Reina ng Tahanan" or "Madlang Pi-Poll" this week.

Kim became a regular in the show in 2020 after being a frequent guest host. — Video from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel