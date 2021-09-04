




































































 




   

   









Entertainment
                        
Miss World Philippines 2021 national show greenlighted, int'l finals set in new venue
                        

                           
Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
September 4, 2021 | 11:02am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Miss World Philippines 2021 national show greenlighted, int'l finals set in new venue
Miss World Philippines 2021 candidates with MWP national director Arnold L. Vegafria (center)
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — After several postponements due to lockdown restrictions, the Miss World Philippines 2021 national show will finally push through on September 19 at the SMX Olongapo City Convention Center in Zambales.



"As we help in promoting the Olongapo tourism, we shall also strictly comply with all their health protocols," said national director Arnold L. Vegafria, during a television interview. He added that there will be a limited attendance during the coronation night.



Meanwhile, the demand for tickets to the Miss World finals has necessitated the change of the pageant's venue of its 70th edition from the Coca Cola Music Hall to the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot, San Juan's largest indoor venue. The change in venue was announced by the Miss World organization in a recent press conference.



Voted as one of the top ten arena venues in the world, Choliseo is famous all over Puerto Rico that can seat 18,500 spectators - almost four times as that of the Coca Cola Music Hall.



The island paradise of Puerto Rico, known as the gateway to the rest of Latin America, will play host to 122 national delegates for at least four weeks - the duration of the pageant finals.



The Miss World Festival will commence on November 21 and will go on until the grand coronation night on December 16. Broadcast stations have yet to be finalized but the final show will be aired to 200 countries worldwide. Stay tuned for upcoming updates in both national and international pageants.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

