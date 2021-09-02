60th Miss International moved to fall 2022

MANILA, Philippines — It looks like the Tokyo-based pageant organization Miss International rained on our parade, especially that most pageant fans consider Philippine representative, Hannah Arnold, to be a formidable frontrunner.

But then again, the Miss International organization is not only mindful of the candidates' wellbeing, but also of the welfare of all the national organizations worldwide who would be fielding their representatives.

In an issued statement, Akemi Shimomura, chairperson of the International Cultural Association, sent his misgivings and it reads:

"Thank you for your continued support of the Miss International Beauty Pageant. Taking into consideration the health and safety issues, as well as the ongoing global impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have come to a conclusion to cancel this year's Miss International 2021 pageant, which was originally scheduled to be held this fall.

"We would like to express our deepest regret especially to the participants from all over the world, and to all those who have been supporting our event every year. We humbly ask for your understanding in light of this unusual circumstance which is beyond our control.

"The next edition, dubbed as the 60th Miss International Beauty Pageant, is scheduled to be held in the fall of 2022. Details of which will be announced in due time.

"Rest assured that through our slogan 'Cheer All Women,' we are still committed on pursuing our goal of supporting all women, and continuing with the legacy of this beauty pageant, which is to promote 'friendship and goodwill with other countries in the world' and the 'realization of world peace through international exchange.'

"We sincerely hope for your continued support and cooperation."

The 60th edition of Miss International was slated to be held in Tokyo, Japan in November. Last July, 24-year-old Hannah Arnold of Masbate was crowned the national winner. Here's hoping the young forensic scientist still gets to represent the country when the Miss International reopens its doors for the 60th edition show next year.

In its collection of international pageant awards, it is the Miss International crown that the Philippines has won the most. The distinction has been bestowed upon six lovely and lucky Filipinas: Gemma Cruz (1964), Aurora Pijuan (1970), Mimelanie Marquez (1979), Precious Lara Quigaman (2005), Bea Rose Santiago (2013) and Kylie Verzosa (2016).

Stay tuned for forthcoming, and hopefully more positive, updates from the Miss International organization in the weeks and months ahead.

