




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Top 30 revealed, Maureen Wroblewitz no.1 in fan votes
                        

                           
Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
September 2, 2021 | 11:41am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Top 30 revealed, Maureen Wroblewitz no.1 in fan votes
Maureen Wroblewitz
Maureen Wroblewitz via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — After over four weeks and five challenges (Headshot, Introduction Video, Runway, Casting Challenge, and Interview), the Miss Universe Philippines organization finally announced its official lineup for this year's batch of candidates. 



Presented randomly in batches of 10 - with  nine top-scoring candidates from all the challenges and one fan favorite from the "Save 3 for the Final 30" online poll, this year's Final 30 candidates are:



1) Christelle Abello (Aklan)

2) Janela Joy Cuaton (Albay)

3) Noelyn Rose Mabuhay Campos (Antique)

4) Mirjan Hipolito (Angeles)

5) Megan Julia Roa Digal (Bukidnon)

6) Vincy Labadan Vacalares (Cagayan de Oro)

7) Victoria Velasquez Vincent (Cavite)

8] Beatrice Luigi Gomez (Cebu City)

9) Steffi Rose Aberasturi (Cebu Province) - Fan Vote winner #3

10) Ybanne Ortega (Davao City)

11) Jedidah Hefervez Korinihona (Davao del Sur)

12) Krizzaleen Mae Valencia (Davao Occidental)

13) Kheshapornam Ramachandran (Iloilo)

14) Leren Mae Bautista (Laguna)

15) Isabelle delos Santos (Makati)

16) Maria Corazon Abalos (Mandaluyong)

17) Izabella Jasmine Umali (Manila)

18) Simone Nadine Bornilla (Marinduque)

19) Kirsten Danielle Delavin (Masbate) - Fan Vote winner #2

20) Chella Grace Falconer (Misamis Oriental)

21) Grace Charmaine Banua Vendiola (Negros Oriental)

22) Maureen Christa Wroblewitz (Pangasinan) - Fan Vote winner #1

23) Maria Ingrid Teresita Santamaria (Parañaque)

24) Princess Khrista Singh (Pasig)

25) Jan Louise Abejero (Reina Mercedes, Isabela)

26) Jane Nicole Miñano (Romblon)

27) Rousanne Marie Bernos (San Juan City)

28) Michelle Angela Navarro Okol (Siargao, Surigao del Norte)

29) Katrina Jayne Dimaranan (Taguig)

30) Joanna Marie Rabe (Zambales)



The announcement of the Top 30 was hosted by Nico Locco and Miss Universe Philippines 2020 4th runner-up Billie Hakenson.



Stay tuned for the announcement of the calendar of activities, events, and pre-pageant competitions in the days leading to the final show.



RELATED: Miss Universe Philippines 2021 proves it's not just a 'popularity' contest; real challenge winners revealed


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MAUREEN WROBLEWITZ
                                                      MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rosanna Roces apologizes to Lorna Tolentino for alleged affair with Rudy Fernandez
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rosanna Roces apologizes to Lorna Tolentino for alleged affair with Rudy Fernandez


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Host Ogie Diaz revealed that Rosanna Roces and Lorna Tolentino finally buried their hatchet. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'You'll never find anyone with a better memory than me': Cavite architect wins Miss Universe PH 2021 interview challenge
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'You'll never find anyone with a better memory than me': Cavite architect wins Miss Universe PH 2021 interview challenge


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
All ladies were given 30 seconds to answer each of the questions, and when the bell chimed, the ensuing replies were mut...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LJ Reyes confirms breakup with Paolo Contis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LJ Reyes confirms breakup with Paolo Contis


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress LJ Reyes confirmed her breakup with boyfriend Paolo Contis. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Secretly married? Ogie Diaz clarifies Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil status
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Secretly married? Ogie Diaz clarifies Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil status


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Talent manager Ogie Diaz denied that Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil already tied the knot. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'One take lang po talaga': Rhen Escano on sexy scenes with returning actor Jao Mapa
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'One take lang po talaga': Rhen Escano on sexy scenes with returning actor Jao Mapa


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sexy actress Rhen Escano revealed that she was comfortable making her sexy scene with returning actor Jao Mapa...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Kailangan ko ilayo 'yung mga bata': LJ Reyes reveals reasons behind split with Paolo Contis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Kailangan ko ilayo 'yung mga bata': LJ Reyes reveals reasons behind split with Paolo Contis


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 43 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress LJ Reyes broke her silence on the reasons behind her breakup with Paolo Contis. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Divorce in the Philippines? Miss Universe PH 2021 Top 30 finalist Katrina Dimaranan answers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Divorce in the Philippines? Miss Universe PH 2021 Top 30 finalist Katrina Dimaranan answers


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
When Katrina Jayne Dimaranan won as Binibining Pilipinas Tourism in 2011, she thought her dreams of having a chance to compete...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 60th Miss International moved to fall 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
60th Miss International moved to fall 2022


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
It looks like the Tokyo-based pageant organization Miss International rained on our parade, especially that most pageant fans...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 GMA opens new performing platform for young, trendy artists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GMA opens new performing platform for young, trendy artists


                              

                                                                  By Angel Javier Cruz |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Earlier this month, GMA Music launched a trendier, more hip sub-label to reward the new generation of listeners with the launch...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Xian Lim all set for first Kapuso project
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Xian Lim all set for first Kapuso project


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Xian Lim embraces “another chapter” in his life and career with his first project with the Kapuso network.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with