Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Top 30 revealed, Maureen Wroblewitz no.1 in fan votes

MANILA, Philippines — After over four weeks and five challenges (Headshot, Introduction Video, Runway, Casting Challenge, and Interview), the Miss Universe Philippines organization finally announced its official lineup for this year's batch of candidates.

Presented randomly in batches of 10 - with nine top-scoring candidates from all the challenges and one fan favorite from the "Save 3 for the Final 30" online poll, this year's Final 30 candidates are:

1) Christelle Abello (Aklan)

2) Janela Joy Cuaton (Albay)

3) Noelyn Rose Mabuhay Campos (Antique)

4) Mirjan Hipolito (Angeles)

5) Megan Julia Roa Digal (Bukidnon)

6) Vincy Labadan Vacalares (Cagayan de Oro)

7) Victoria Velasquez Vincent (Cavite)

8] Beatrice Luigi Gomez (Cebu City)

9) Steffi Rose Aberasturi (Cebu Province) - Fan Vote winner #3

10) Ybanne Ortega (Davao City)

11) Jedidah Hefervez Korinihona (Davao del Sur)

12) Krizzaleen Mae Valencia (Davao Occidental)

13) Kheshapornam Ramachandran (Iloilo)

14) Leren Mae Bautista (Laguna)

15) Isabelle delos Santos (Makati)

16) Maria Corazon Abalos (Mandaluyong)

17) Izabella Jasmine Umali (Manila)

18) Simone Nadine Bornilla (Marinduque)

19) Kirsten Danielle Delavin (Masbate) - Fan Vote winner #2

20) Chella Grace Falconer (Misamis Oriental)

21) Grace Charmaine Banua Vendiola (Negros Oriental)

22) Maureen Christa Wroblewitz (Pangasinan) - Fan Vote winner #1

23) Maria Ingrid Teresita Santamaria (Parañaque)

24) Princess Khrista Singh (Pasig)

25) Jan Louise Abejero (Reina Mercedes, Isabela)

26) Jane Nicole Miñano (Romblon)

27) Rousanne Marie Bernos (San Juan City)

28) Michelle Angela Navarro Okol (Siargao, Surigao del Norte)

29) Katrina Jayne Dimaranan (Taguig)

30) Joanna Marie Rabe (Zambales)

The announcement of the Top 30 was hosted by Nico Locco and Miss Universe Philippines 2020 4th runner-up Billie Hakenson.

Stay tuned for the announcement of the calendar of activities, events, and pre-pageant competitions in the days leading to the final show.

