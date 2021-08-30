'You'll never find anyone with a better memory than me': Cavite architect wins Miss Universe PH 2021 interview challenge

MANILA, Philippines — Over the weekend, the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization conducted the interview challenge. With Cagayan Province out of the race, and Baguio City's rumored withdrawal confirmed by her non-inclusion in the interview round, the remaining 48 delegates all answered two questions, and the common question, "How has the pandemic challenged you?"

All ladies were given 30 seconds to answer each of the questions, and when the bell chimed, the ensuing replies were muted.

Victoria Velasquez Vincent of Cavite was chosen by the panel of jurors as the winner in this category.

"I'm an architect and a heritage conservationist and aside from being a lover of anything visually creative, I'm also a lover of poetry," Victoria shared as she introduced herself at the start of the interview.

"Fun fact is you'll never find anyone with a better memory than me. Whether it's your birthday, your phone number or what I had for lunch in 2012, you won't believe, I will never forget it," she added.

For her first question, Victoria was asked if she would rather be an Olympic gold medalist or Miss Universe.

"That's a hard question because either way, you are bringing so much pride to your country. But for me, I would have to say I would rather be Miss Universe because the prestige that lasts as Miss Universe is stronger than a lot of Olympic athletes, in my opinion, and with Miss Universe, you only do it once and you bring in so much pride in your country. With an Olympic medalist, every year, you have to keep on improving. Every year, you have to be better and better. So for me, yeah, I think I'd go with Miss Universe," she explained before she was muted.

The second place went to Maria Ingrid Teresita Santamaria of Parañaque, while Rousanne Marie Bernos of San Juan City redeemed herself beautifully by winning third place and returning to the Top 4 spot ranking she enjoyed in the first two challenges.

Fan favorites Katrina Jayne Dimaranan of Taguig City, Steffi Rose Aberasturi of Cebu Province, Maureen Christa Wroblewitz of Pangasinan, and Kirsten Danielle Delavin of Masbate, who all aced the same challenge, were not in the leaderboard because they might have been excluded as the candidates with the highest fan votes.

The fourth place went to Isabelle de los Santos of Makati City, and Megan Julia Roa Digal of Bukidnon won fifth place.

Beatrice Luigi Gomez of Cebu City continues her streak to land in sixth place, while Simone Nadine Bornilla of Marinduque occupied the seventh spot. This challenge also gave way to new entries on the leaderboard.

On their social media account, the Miss Universe Philippines organization wrote that "the battle to secure the coveted spots to the coronation night is really getting interesting as we get closer to the Final 30! From there, it will be back to zero with a different set of judges. Who do you think will make the cut? Who will be saved by the votes?"

The panel of jurors in this challenge were MUPH national director Shamcey Supsup-Lee, MUPH style council head Albert Andrada, TV anchor Joey Guilas, Saga Events founder Robbie Carmona, and fashion show director Jackie Aquino.

The MUPH organization also included Atty. P.Y. Cuanan, MUPH creative director Jonas Gaffud, MUPH business development and marketing head Mario Garcia, MUPH head of legal affairs Nad Bronce, MUPH head of women empowerment and charity Lia Ramos, and outgoing Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo, to be part of the panelists.

The aforementioned post went further in saying that "the interview challenge showed why the official candidates are truly inspiring women. Among them, there were seven phenomenal delegates who stood out to our panelists for their eloquence and poise during the interview. The panelists had a very tough time narrowing it down as there were so many amazing performances."

Moderated by MUPH director of communications Voltaire Tayag, the two-part challenge, as recorded by Empire Philippines, took place last Saturday, August 28.

Pageant fans are very excited to know who will make it to this year's Final 30. Stay tuned for coming updates! — Video from Empire Philippines via Stan The Queen on YouTube

