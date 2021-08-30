Miss Universe Philippines 2021 proves it's not just a 'popularity' contest; real challenge winners revealed

MANILA, Philippines — In a move to clarify confusion, misinformation and clashing commentaries online, the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization explained the process in reaching their decision on who among the 50 remaining aspirants will make it to the Final 30.

On its Facebook page, the MUPH organization wrote, "the Final 30 is composed of 27 delegates selected by the MUPH panelists and 3 delegates who receive the highest votes from the Save 3 for the Final 30 online poll.

"The basis for selection is ALL of their performances in the four previous challenges and the interview challenge. It is based solely on performances and NOT on the fan votes. High fan votes in the previous challenges does not guarantee placement."

The group of panelists selected by the MUPH organization will determine who makes the final 30 based on their overall performances. They will not consider fan votes in their decision or scoring.

The post further said that, "voting is completely voluntary and is not a requirement to advance to the next round. So it is possible for a delegate to make it into the Top 30 completely on her own merit.

"However, if fans want to help secure a spot for their favorite in the Final 30, they can cast votes for them. Delegates who garner the top three highest fan votes from August 22 'til August 31 at 11:59 pm will automatically advance to the Final 30."

After midnight, when voting will have been closed, we will know who the lucky fan favorites are.

"Technically, 27 delegates are chosen by the MUPH panelists and 3 advance through fan favorite votes."

Over the weekend, the MUPH organization revealed who actually won the challenges during the four weeks leading to the final deliberations.

Maria Corazon Abalos of Mandaluyong City won the Headshot Challenge. In the fan vote race for this challenge, she ranked fifth to Masbate's Kirsten Danielle Delavin.

Beatrice Luigi Gomez of Cebu City won the Introduction Video challenge. In the fan vote race in this category, Bea did not make it to the Top 15. It was only in the Casting Video Challenge where she finally landed on the leaderboard at 15th place.

Steffi Rose Aberasturi of Cebu Province is the hands-down winner of the Runway Challenge. She also won the online poll for this category.

Maureen Christa Wroblewitz of Pangasinan is the winner of the Casting Video Challenge. She likewise won the fan poll in this category.

Victoria Velasquez Vincent of Cavite won the Interview Challenge. She catapulted herself to the top of this category after breaking into the leaderboard of the Casting Video Challenge.

After the fan votes are collated when the clock strikes by midnight later, the Top 3 aspirants with the highest number of votes will be known. And together with the 27 top-scoring delegates from all five challenges, they will make the Final 30 that will comprise this year's batch of official candidates.

Stay tuned for more updates in the days leading to the start of the pre-pageant events and activities, beginning with the official candidates arrival at their official residence for the duration of the competition.

RELATED: Cagayan scientist ends Miss Universe Philippines 2021 bid due to COVID-19