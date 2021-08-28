




































































 




   

   









'Set healthy boundaries': Life coach Myke Celis tells celebrities experiencing social media anxiety
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 28, 2021 | 11:02am

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity life coach Myke Celis believed celebrities don’t have it all easily contrary to popular beliefs. 



In an interview with Philstar.com, Myke said celebrities who have tons of followers and fans get everything they want is not exactly the case. Privacy for one is elusive when you are a public figure and every move you make is put under scrutiny.



No wonder that some of the most famous celebrities and influencers in the country deal with the pressure of the general public and become highly anxious and stressed in the process.



The best-selling author gave advice to celebrities who are experiencing social media anxiety. 










"As the movie saying goes, with great power comes great responsibility. Being a celebrity or influencer gives you just that. Each one must be able to accept the good and the bad that goes with their status. It's part of the job," Myke said. 



"While celebrities have given the public willingly or unwillingly the permission to peek into their lives, what is important here is that they should filter what they allow in theirs. They can't stop people from meddling in their professional and personal affairs, but they have control on what they can pay attention to and allow in their space," he added. 



According to Myke, celebrities need to set healthy boundaries by being intentional with what they consume on social media and with what they post as well. 



“Think about this first: what will be the value of me sharing this experience on my account? The value that I get when I read their negative comments? Healthy boundaries are set by you. Remember, they can't affect you if you don't let them in your space. Your peace of mind is far more priceless," he said.  



He added that it's also important to acknowledge the importance of your mental health over fears of getting bashed or cancelled.



"More than the celebrity status, at the end of the day, one's mental health matters more. So if you're feeling overwhelmed by a lot of things going on around you or even within you, reach out for help. Seek a mental health professional, whether a psychologist, a psychiatrist, or a coach who can help you process your thoughts and manage your emotions. Success becomes meaningless when you are not mentally and emotionally fit to enjoy it. Don't overthink about what you truly need at this point in time."



"When your mental health and happiness is at stake, no amount of likes or number of followers can compensate for both. Allow yourself to take a step back and give yourself what is due: the time and space to step out of the limelight and journey within so you can be mentally and emotionally fit when you return under the spotlight. Allow yourself to just be, to do the things you love and be with people who bring out the best in you as you deal with your anxiety and stress privately. That is how you can influence others responsibly to act on their mental health, by starting with yourself," he added. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

