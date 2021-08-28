Mikael weighs in on BIR order to tax YouTubers, influencers

Kapuso star Mikael Daez is one of the few who can stake a claim as a pioneer among celebrity vloggers, having ventured into this field in 2017 with travel videos.

The online world has seen a marked increase of celebrities opening their own YouTube channels and becoming social media content creators, especially during this quarantine time.

Perhaps Kapuso star Mikael Daez is one of the few who can stake a claim as a pioneer among celebrity vloggers, having ventured into this field in 2014 with travel videos.

Mikael never imagined that new skills he’d acquire from vlogging would become even more useful years later as the pandemic situation called for work-from-home setups.

“I’m very happy because that meant we were ready in terms of equipment, in terms of skills, especially now na kelangan work from home lahat and medyo sariling sikap, wala kang cameraman or editor na pupunta sayo,” the actor-host said in a virtual roundtable after his renewal as a contract artist of the GMA Network. “So in terms of skills, parang, ‘Oh, okay, swerte lang.’ (Didn’t expect) kakailanganin pala natin yung skills na ganito during 2020 and 2021.”

Mikael said that he’s more than happy to see fellow actors joining the club, so to speak. He doesn’t see them as a competition nor a threat. The digital world is so huge, there’s always room for more, he believes.

“In terms of competition, it never crossed my mind. Actually, I was always very, very welcoming. I spoke to several colleagues about vlogging during the early days pa, around 2015, 2014, when di pa sikat ang mga YouTube. I would tell (them) na uy alam mo, subukan mo ‘to kasi napapadpad sila sa YouTube channel ko nung sobrang liit pa siya, ‘Uy Kuya Mik, OK yun.’

“So I would always say, try mo, and the reason there is because, as we see now, napakalawak ng digital space. It has enough space for everyone. And ako naman, never ko naman na-monopolize yung space na yun. I’m very aware of another space for everyone. So, let’s all come over here to enjoy this space and create our own one. I guess that has always been my mindset when it comes to YouTube and all the other digital platforms.”

Over the pandemic, Mikael leveled up in content creation and production by doing the podcast Behind Relationship Goals with wife Megan Young. One of the first celebrity couples to do so, their topics ran the gamut — from finances to baby plans.

Asked how he motivates himself to stay productive, Mikael said: “It may sound simple but I think the first reason is, ano pa ba ang gagawin natin? So at least for me di ba, we’re working, we have our lives and I think our work gives our life meaning.”

He further shared, “Some people say kasi, at least with our friends when we’re talking, sabihin nila retire na tayo at 30? Or retire na tayo at 40? And I’m like, anong gagawin mo ‘pag nag-retire ka? Hindi naman pwedeng nakatulala ka lang sa bahay mo. So, for me, that’s what keeps me motivated. I enjoy the work. And there’s always something to improve. I’m chasing higher goals and chasing to be a better person, a better worker. I think that’s enough motivation for me, so far.”

Meanwhile, figuring in the headlines recently was the memorandum issued by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) mandating social media influencers and vloggers to register with the government, declare their earnings and pay corresponding taxes.

When asked for his thoughts on the BIR directive, Mikael said, “I think the saying that death and taxes are inevitable, under a certain extent that’s true. But I think we have to understand yung government system, yung tax system is also evolving kasi ang bilis ng pag-evolve, all of a sudden, may kakaibang negosyo. Tatandaan natin, five years ago, kung sinabi kong professional YouTuber ako, nganga nalang tayo. Parang ano yun? Pero ngayon, ah, tama. I think there are schools and courses now on how to be a professional YouTuber. I’ve seen them on the Internet. So, I think, nag-a-adjust din ang mga tao.”

He continued, “And if that’s what the government requires and there are taxes to be paid, kasi nagiging negosyo na rin siya, then I think it’s up to us na maging responsible para sa mga obligations natin bilang Filipinos kasi patas naman. Hindi naman sa, ay siya di niya kailangan magbayad ng buwis...”

Mikael believes it’s still a transition period and that all players involved — people from the government, YouTubers, to the digital leaders alike — need to start educating themselves and being aware of these developments.

“Because kahit ako, I need to brush up on things like, OK, what do I need to be aware of para ready ako in the future to fulfill my obligations? That’s my stand there. I think, it’s just like, you know, getting into showbiz. Good example, (at first) di ko alam na may kailangan pala akong ganito, or may kailangan na registration na ganito. So, it’s part of the process. And in life, lagi itong nangyayari, ang daming pagbabago, so dapat willing lang talaga tayo matuto lagi.”