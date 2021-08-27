'Fate wanted us to be together': Beauty queen Sharifa Akeel on marrying Toto Mangudadatu

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen Sharifa Akeel believed that fate wanted her and Maguindanao Rep. Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu to be together.

The Miss Asia Pacific International 2018 and the congressman tied the knot in an Islam ceremony in Alnor Convention Center in Cotabato City last Wednesday.

In her Instagram account, Sharifa admitted that the road that led her to marry Toto was not easy.

“The road that led me to you was not easy. No matter how hard I tried to fight it, no matter how much others wanted to fight it, fate wanted us to be together,” she said.

“When I realized and then accepted that, love and happiness filled my life, and I realized that YOU, who has been there for the past 6 years, was all that I was missing,” she added.

Sharifa said she’s excited to spend the new phase of her life being the politician’s wife.

“I am excited to take on this new adventure, this new phase in my life, because I will be going on it with you, Husband,” she said.

She also clarified that while she met Mangudadatu six years ago, their relationship did not begin then.

"Yes, it was 6 years ago when we first met and yes, nanligaw siya saakin nun. No, wala pa po kaming relasyon noon. No, hindi ko pa siya sinagot," she stressed.

But the congressman, she said, was very consistent in pursuing her and showing her his love.

"And yes, hindi sya tumigil ng pagpapakita ng love niya saakin. He has been there for me without asking for anything in return. I did not return his affection then."

She said that it was only this year that they really got close due to "circumstances" that were out of their "control."

"But this year, we were brought closer together by circumstances that were out of our control and this year has taught me, na siya na lang pala ang kulang sa buhay ko. Hindi kami hahantong dito kung hindi siya nagtyagang maghintay na ibalik ko ang pagmamahal na binibigay niya sa akin noon pa man. Kahit inabot na ng ilang taon bago ko pa marealize ito."

It can be recalled that last September 2020, Sharifa took to her Facebook account to address accusations that she was the politician's alleged mistress.

“To Miss Desperada, I am not tearing you down. You are the one bad-mouthing me, right, yet I remained silent after all that you did. I don’t even care about you. I compete with no one. I do what I need to do, if my posts threaten you, that’s your own issue. Bakit puro social media ka?? Akala ko ba kakasuhan mo ako?? Wag ka puro salita at pasikat,” Sharifa wrote.

"I didn't use anyone to be where I am now. I worked hard for these... It's you who did a good job of showing your true colors all on your own. Don't blame me with your failed marriage and failed life," she said.

The beauty queen dared the unnamed woman to "flaunt all your evidence, if there are."

"Express all your agony, hatred, and false accusations in court. I will see you there!"

Last June 2020, Esmael's wife, Mylene Maligaya Mangudadatu, appeared on "Raffy Tulfo in Action" radio show to claim that her husband and Akeel were having an affair. Mylene accused Toto of being a "womanizer" in a Facebook post.