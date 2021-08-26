Carmina Villaroel breaks silence over her twins' relationship with Darren Espanto, Kyline Alcantara

MANILA, Philippines — TV host-actress Carmina Villaroel reacted on rumors about her twins Cassy and Mavy being romantically linked to Darren Espanto and Kyline Alcantara.

In her YouTube channel uploaded last week, Carmina said she’s happy how fans of Cassy and Darren are supportive to the two even though they are not a love team.

"Hindi naman po sila magka-love team, pero meron kasing CassRen. Nagpapasalamat ako sa lahat ng taga-suporta ni Cassy ‘tsaka ni Darren kahit na wala silang something together," Carmina said.

Carmina said Darren is a good boy and is very respectful.

"Wala akong masasabi kay Darren. Darren is a good boy. Every time we would see each other na hindi naman po madalas, kasi bawal naman… Pero 'yung mga few times na magkikita kami before sa work, very magalang, very respectful siya,” she said.

"He’s a very talented person, great singer. Magaling din sumayaw," she added.

The actress also said that her twins are really friends with Darren.

“And even before this, kasi magkaibigan din sila, not only Cassy but also din si Mavy. So, group of friends sila, e, so, okay ako, wala naman akong problema," she said.

Carmina said that she also approves of her son’s love team partner, Kyline.

"I’ve worked with Kyline. Kilala ko si Kyline. Okay lang naman ako. So, mas kampante ako, mas at ease ako. Alam ko 'yung anak ko, very comfortable sa ka-love team niya because they’re really good friends. So, I’m okay with their love team," Carmina said.

Carmina, however, said that she’s not yet ready for her twins to have a relationship now. She added that her twins priority are their careers.

"Parang wala yatang nanay ang magiging ready. But, no, kidding aside, 20 years old na 'yung kambal. Siyempre, pinagdaanan ko din ‘yan, 'di ba? Nanggaling din ako sa ganyan,” she said.

"Syempre, kung puwede ko lang sabihin, ‘Sana ‘wag muna. Sana ‘wag muna,’ pero I trust my kids. Bahala sila kung sa tingin nila kaya na nila. Kung sa tingin nila 'yun ang priority nila, then I will support them. Like I said, I trust them. Sa tingin ko naman ngayon, they’re very focused on their respective careers, kaya hindi muna nila masyadong ine-entertain ang kanilang love life. 'Yun ang pagkakaalam ko."