KathNiel's 'Pangako Sa'Yo' on re-run, soaring in Latin America TV ratings

The Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla romantic melodrama titled "La Promesa" in Spanish was aired again beginning March this year. It had a successful run last year, from April to August.

MANILA, Philippines — KathNiel's popularity soared anew as their 2015 remake of "Pangako Sa'Yo" boosted the ratings of the Ecuadorian state-owned TV network TC Television on its second run.

"TC Televisión was very satisfied with the performance of both titles of this drama, we have viewers clamoring to see the episodes again on social media," said Cesar Diaz from 7A Media, a company into international sales of audiovisual content for all television media and digital platforms.

The 2015 remake was also aired in Peru via Panamericana Televisión and in one of the Dominican Republic's largest TV stations, Color Visión in 2019.

It banks on the phenomenal TV record of the original 2000 show of the same title headlined by Jericho Rosales and Kristine Hermosa. It was shown in other countries as far as Kenya in Africa, and Malaysia and Singapore in Southeast Asia. It was sold 30 times to other media companies in 22 different countries.

"Pangako Sa'Yo" is also going to have a Mexican adaptation. Cambodia adapted it in 2013.

Apart from "Pangako Sa 'Yo," ABS-CBN shows "Dahil May Isang Ikaw" and "Bridges of Love" were also shown in Ecuador.

In 2020, ABS-CBN expanded its content distribution not just in Latin America but also in African and Asian territories, selling 16 titles, including "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," "Kadenang Ginto," and "The General's Daughter." The 2020 Malaysian adaptation of "Tayong Dalawa," titled "Angkara Cinta," was a popular show on the Astro Prima channel.