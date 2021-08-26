




































































 




   

   









Entertainment
                        
Alex Gonzaga thanks cellphone snatcher's wife
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 26, 2021 | 2:02pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Alex Gonzaga thanks cellphone snatcher's wife
Actress and TV host Alex Gonzaga
The STAR / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actress and vlogger Alex Gonzaga thanked the police after helping her recover her cellphone which got snatched in EDSA. 



In her Twitter account, Alex acknowledged the police station and named the policemen that helped her. 



“Got my phone back after mahablot sa Edsa! Thank you so much sa Guadalupe Nuevo Police Sub-Station 7 for helping us!” she said. 



She also thanked her driver and the motorists who helped her chase the snatchers.



 






 



“Salamat din Talaga sa driver ko Kay kuya arvi kasi hinabol nya yung mga snatcher at maraming motorista and mga kapwa na nasa kalsada ang nakihabol at tulong sa paghuli ng isa sa mga snatchers,” she said. 



According to Alex, her phone was snatched from a certain "Sofie," who was taking pictures of Alex using the actress' cellphone while traffic was slow-moving in EDSA. 



Alex also jokingly thanked the snatcher's wife for being a subscriber on her YouTube channel. 



“And lastly salamat sa asawa ng snatcher ko dahil subscriber daw pala sila! Thank you Lord! Marami pa rin talaga ang mas mabubuti at matulungin na kapwa natin,” she said. 

 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

