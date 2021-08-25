




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Lovi Poe to star in Hollywood film executive produced by Idris Elba
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 25, 2021 | 12:32pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Lovi Poe to star in Hollywood film executive produced by Idris Elba
Actress Lovi Poe
Lovi Poe via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Lovi Poe is set to star in the Hollywood film "The Chelsea Cowboy." 



According to a report by Deadline, Lovi is joining Alex Pettyfer and Poppy Delevingne in a movie about the life story of actor, gangster and lothario John Bindon.



Directed by Ben Cookson, the movie will show Lovi as British blues singer Dana Gillespie who employed Bindon as a security aide and provided him with access to the high life where he met Princess Margaret.



In her Instagram account, Lovi expressed her excitement, saying she can’t wait to shoot the film in October. 



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Lovi Poe (@lovipoe)








 



“Aaaah….can’t wait to start filming The Chelsea Cowboy in October,” she said. 



“The film is a biopic based on the life of actor, gangster and lothario John Bindon. I’ll be playing blues British singer Dana Gillespie,” she added. 



She also said that she’s excited to be working with Hollywood actors. 



“Excited to be working with this amazing team of creatives @alexpettyfer @poppydelevingne @idriselba,” she said. 



RELATED: Lovi Poe silent on rumored ABS-CBN transfer


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      LOVI POE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yassi Pressman reacts to Julia Montes' entry in 'Ang Probinsyano'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yassi Pressman reacts to Julia Montes' entry in 'Ang Probinsyano'


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Actress Yassi Pressman said that casting Julia Montes as the latest addition in the long-running show "Ang Probinsyano" is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lolit Solis confirms Paolo Contis, LJ Reyes breakup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lolit Solis confirms Paolo Contis, LJ Reyes breakup


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Veteran columnist Lolit Solis confirmed that Kapuso celebrities Paolo Contis and LJ Reyes broke up. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Celebrity couple who deleted YouTube channel under BIR probe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Celebrity couple who deleted YouTube channel under BIR probe


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) announced on PTV-4 today that they will still run after a YouTube vlogging couple...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maureen Wroblewitz wins Miss Universe Philippines casting video challenge, Top 50 announced
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maureen Wroblewitz wins Miss Universe Philippines casting video challenge, Top 50 announced


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"Asia's Next Top Model" winner Maureen Christa Wroblewitz of Pangasinan finally gained supremacy after topping the leaderboard...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 John Estrada returns to ABS-CBN, joins 'Ang Probinsyano'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
John Estrada returns to ABS-CBN, joins 'Ang Probinsyano'


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"Ang Probinsyano" introduces two more characters in its sixth year of telling the adventures of Cardo Dalisay, the cop who...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Pinoy series 'On The Job' streams on HBO Go; to compete at 78th Venice Film Festival
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pinoy series 'On The Job' streams on HBO Go; to compete at 78th Venice Film Festival


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 32 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Four years since production for the sequel started, "On The Job: The Missing 8" finally screens on HBO Go starting September...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cagayan scientist ends Miss Universe Philippines 2021 bid due to COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cagayan scientist ends Miss Universe Philippines 2021 bid due to COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Cagayan Province's representative Gianne Krysse Tecson Asuncion is no longer part of the ongoing Miss Universe Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Three short films win &lsquo;big&rsquo; in the 2021 Cinemalaya filmfest
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Three short films win ‘big’ in the 2021 Cinemalaya filmfest


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Three short films emerged victorious at the recent awards program of 2021 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festiva...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The Juans&rsquo; hugot songs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The Juans’ hugot songs


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Juans on hugot songs: I think everyone has regrets because from there you will learn. We can’t write these kinds...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Janus del Prado vows to spill tea on 'miracle' between 'G,' 'P' on set of 'MPY'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Janus del Prado vows to spill tea on 'miracle' between 'G,' 'P' on set of 'MPY'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actor Janus del Prado vowed to spill more tea if “paid trolls” will continue to attack him on social media.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with