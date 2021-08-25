Lovi Poe to star in Hollywood film executive produced by Idris Elba

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Lovi Poe is set to star in the Hollywood film "The Chelsea Cowboy."

According to a report by Deadline, Lovi is joining Alex Pettyfer and Poppy Delevingne in a movie about the life story of actor, gangster and lothario John Bindon.

Directed by Ben Cookson, the movie will show Lovi as British blues singer Dana Gillespie who employed Bindon as a security aide and provided him with access to the high life where he met Princess Margaret.

In her Instagram account, Lovi expressed her excitement, saying she can’t wait to shoot the film in October.

“Aaaah….can’t wait to start filming The Chelsea Cowboy in October,” she said.

“The film is a biopic based on the life of actor, gangster and lothario John Bindon. I’ll be playing blues British singer Dana Gillespie,” she added.

She also said that she’s excited to be working with Hollywood actors.

“Excited to be working with this amazing team of creatives @alexpettyfer @poppydelevingne @idriselba,” she said.

RELATED: Lovi Poe silent on rumored ABS-CBN transfer