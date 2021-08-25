Three short films win â€˜bigâ€™ in the 2021 Cinemalaya filmfest

Three short films win ‘big’ in the 2021 Cinemalaya filmfest

Three short films emerged victorious at the recent awards program of 2021 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival.

Myra Aquino’s Beauty Queen won the top plum Best Film, while Arjanmar Rebeta’s An Sadit Na Planeta (The Little Planet) scored three awards (Audience Choice, Special Jury Prize and Netpac Jury Prize). Kyle Nieva’s Kids On Fire bagged the Best Screenplay and Best Direction trophies.

This year’s winners, along with 10 other finalists, embodied the resilience of the balanghai (the boat and the signature trophy) in navigating the rough seas (the pandemic time) to continue the tradition of creating relevant, culturally rooted narratives. They all remained undeterred and resolute in showcasing individual and collective artistry and excellence.

“I’m so surprised and honored,” said Myra in her Best Film acceptance speech during the virtual awards show. “I want to thank Remedios Gomez Paraiso, also known as Kumander Liwayway… her family and descendants who (also made) this happen.”

In her director’s note, Myra shared that Remedios Gomez, her film’s subject, is a beauty queen who became a fearless resistance leader during the Japanese occupation. “Making this film was important to me because it is a reminder that we all have grace and courage within ourselves that we can express without ever giving up who we are,” added she.

Given the historical nature of Beauty Queen, Myra had to dig deeper by doing research and interviews. Achieving such a feat meant having a solid support system. That’s why she was grateful to the cast and crew, her family, the people of Pampanga and the Holy Angel University. She also acknowledged the contribution of “the Filipinos who fought and endured World War II so that we could all be here.”

Kids On Fire by Kyle Nieva wins Best Screenplay and Best Direction.

Beauty Queen, according to chairperson of the jury Aruna Vasudev, won the award because of “its overall technical and artistic excellence, its fine ensemble acting,” plus a bold telling of a chapter of Philippine history, “the story of a young woman’s courage and heroism,” said she, “presenting (to) today’s generation a shining paragon of beauty and bravery.”

Meanwhile, with its effective use of “resources of cinema and in its colorful, humorous depiction of a religious camp and a boy’s

sexual awakening,” shared Aruna, Kids On Fire clinched for Kyle the Best Direction award.

“Thank you, Cinemalaya and CCP (Cultural Center of the Philippines) for championing our work and for this recognition,” said Kyle, who also honored the people behind the dark comedy. “(They) generously offered their time and resources, expertise and love… I share this award with you (all).”

The jury also gave the Best Screenplay trophy to Kids On Fire “for its witty, satirical tale of a boy’s coming of age as he confronts the perennial conflict between the spirit and the flesh,” said jury member Jeffrey Jeturian.

Kyle was thankful for the jury’s appreciation of how some communities practice their faith.

This win was “a wonderful encouragement” for the filmmaker to create more short films in the future.

“Honestly, isa po ito sa mga pinapangarap kong makuhang award (this is one of those awards that I’ve dreamt of getting),” said Arjanmar after An Sadit Na Planeta (The Little Planet) was awarded the Netpac (Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema) award. “Nakakatuwa na ma-appreciate ang ganitong bagong style of filmmaking (I’m glad that this new style of filmmaking has been appreciated). Para bang sinasabi na ‘wag kang matakot na mag-explore nang mga bagong paraan ng pagkwento. Laging may tatanggap, may yayakap basta bukal sa loob ang mensahe na nais ipaabot (It somehow sends the message to never be afraid of exploring new ways of storytelling. They are those who will always accept and embrace it for as long as it carries a sincere message).”

Like Myra and Kyle, Arjanmar, whose An Sadit Na Planeta (The Little Planet) is described as an experimental narrative, acknowledged the support and warm welcome of Cinemalaya and individuals to new filmmakers like them, “para mabuhay ang mga bisyon at kwento na naiisulat namin (to give life to the visions and stories that we [come up with and] write).” Arjanmar’s 12-minute short film was recognized “for its inventive and inspired filmmaking,” said Aruna, and explores the “universal longing for meaning, integrity and freedom.”

Jeffrey said that he, along with Aruna and another jury member Sigrid Andrea Bernardo, also awarded the Special Jury Prize to An Sadit Na Planeta (The Little Planet) “for its innovative filmmaking in telling the insightful parable of one man’s search for meaning and wholeness in a world that has been shrunk by selfishness and spiritual malaise.”

Arjanmar’s short film, also the film festival’s Audience Choice Award winner, captures the physical and emotional struggles (and some existential questions) every person has encountered in these trying times. Through his film, Arjanmar’s message of “magpatuloy, lumaban at lumaya (to move forward, fight and be free)” is empowering and encouraging.

Arjanmar Rebeta’s An Sadit Na Planeta (The Little Planet) scores three awards, Audience Choice, Special Jury Prize and Netpac Jury Prize

Also gracing the awards program were Cinemalaya festival director Chris Millado; Cinemalaya Monitoring and Competition Committee head Jose “Joey” Javier Reyes; and Cinemalaya Foundation, Inc. president Laurice Guillen. Glaiza de Castro hosted the event for two consecutive years now.

Following direk Joey’s train of thought in his message, short film directors of the 17th Cinemalaya edition deserve a pat on the back for successfully finding “their voice and expression in these most extraordinary times.” Bravo, filmmakers!

(Catch all entries of the 2021 Cinemalaya film festival on KTX.ph until Sept. 5. For details, visit the CCP and Cinemalaya websites and follow the official CCP and Cinemalaya social media ac­counts.)