




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Three short films win ‘big’ in the 2021 Cinemalaya filmfest
                        

                           
Jerry Donato - The Philippine Star
August 25, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Three short films win â€˜bigâ€™ in the 2021 Cinemalaya filmfest
Beauty Queen, directed by Myra Aquino, is declared Best Film.
STAR /  File
                        

                        
Three short films emerged victorious at the recent awards program of 2021 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival.



Myra Aquino’s Beauty Queen won the top plum Best Film, while Arjanmar Rebeta’s An Sadit Na Planeta (The Little Planet) scored three awards (Audience Choice, Special Jury Prize and Netpac Jury Prize). Kyle Nieva’s Kids On Fire bagged the Best Screenplay and Best Direction trophies.



This year’s winners, along with 10 other finalists, embodied the resilience of the balanghai (the boat and the signature trophy) in navigating the rough seas (the pandemic time) to continue the tradition of creating relevant, culturally rooted narratives. They all remained undeterred and resolute in showcasing individual and collective artistry and excellence.



“I’m so surprised and honored,” said Myra in her Best Film acceptance speech during the virtual awards show. “I want to thank Remedios Gomez Paraiso, also known as Kumander Liwayway… her family and descendants who (also made) this happen.”






In her director’s note, Myra shared that Remedios Gomez, her film’s subject, is a beauty queen who became a fearless resistance leader during the Japanese occupation. “Making this film was important to me because it is a reminder that we all have grace and courage within ourselves that we can express without ever giving up who we are,” added she.



Given the historical nature of Beauty Queen, Myra had to dig deeper by doing research and interviews. Achieving such a feat meant having a solid support system. That’s why she was grateful to the cast and crew, her family, the people of Pampanga and the Holy Angel University. She also acknowledged the contribution of “the Filipinos who fought and endured World War II so that we could all be here.”







Kids On Fire by Kyle Nieva wins Best Screenplay and Best Direction.







Beauty Queen, according to chairperson of the jury Aruna Vasudev, won the award because of “its overall technical and artistic excellence, its fine ensemble acting,” plus a bold telling of a chapter of Philippine history, “the story of a young woman’s courage and heroism,” said she, “presenting (to) today’s generation a shining paragon of beauty and bravery.”



Meanwhile, with its effective use of “resources of cinema and in its colorful, humorous depiction of a religious camp and a boy’s



sexual awakening,” shared Aruna, Kids On Fire clinched for Kyle the Best Direction award.



“Thank you, Cinemalaya and CCP (Cultural Center of the Philippines) for championing our work and for this recognition,” said Kyle, who also honored the people behind the dark comedy. “(They) generously offered their time and resources, expertise and love… I share this award with you (all).”



The jury also gave the Best Screenplay trophy to Kids On Fire “for its witty, satirical tale of a boy’s coming of age as he confronts the perennial conflict between the spirit and the flesh,” said jury member Jeffrey Jeturian.



Kyle was thankful for the jury’s appreciation of how some communities practice their faith.






This win was “a wonderful encouragement” for the filmmaker to create more short films in the future.



“Honestly, isa po ito sa mga pinapangarap kong makuhang award (this is one of those awards that I’ve dreamt of getting),” said Arjanmar after An Sadit Na Planeta (The Little Planet) was awarded the Netpac (Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema) award. “Nakakatuwa na ma-appreciate ang ganitong bagong style of filmmaking (I’m glad that this new style of filmmaking has been appreciated). Para bang sinasabi na ‘wag kang matakot na mag-explore nang mga bagong paraan ng pagkwento. Laging may tatanggap, may yayakap basta bukal sa loob ang mensahe na nais ipaabot (It somehow sends the message to never be afraid of exploring new ways of storytelling. They are those who will always accept and embrace it for as long as it carries a sincere message).”






Like Myra and Kyle, Arjanmar, whose An Sadit Na Planeta (The Little Planet) is described as an experimental narrative, acknowledged the support and warm welcome of Cinemalaya and individuals to new filmmakers like them, “para mabuhay ang mga bisyon at kwento na naiisulat namin (to give life to the visions and stories that we [come up with and] write).” Arjanmar’s 12-minute short film was recognized “for its inventive and inspired filmmaking,” said Aruna, and explores the “universal longing for meaning, integrity and freedom.”






Jeffrey said that he, along with Aruna and another jury member Sigrid Andrea Bernardo, also awarded the Special Jury Prize to An Sadit Na Planeta (The Little Planet) “for its innovative filmmaking in telling the insightful parable of one man’s search for meaning and wholeness in a world that has been shrunk by selfishness and spiritual malaise.”



Arjanmar’s short film, also the film festival’s Audience Choice Award winner, captures the physical and emotional struggles (and some existential questions) every person has encountered in these trying times. Through his film, Arjanmar’s message of “magpatuloy, lumaban at lumaya (to move forward, fight and be free)” is empowering and encouraging.







Arjanmar Rebeta’s An Sadit Na Planeta (The Little Planet) scores three awards, Audience Choice, Special Jury Prize and Netpac Jury Prize







Also gracing the awards program were Cinemalaya festival director Chris Millado; Cinemalaya Monitoring and Competition Committee head Jose “Joey” Javier Reyes; and Cinemalaya Foundation, Inc. president Laurice Guillen. Glaiza de Castro hosted the event for two consecutive years now.



Following direk Joey’s train of thought in his message, short film directors of the 17th Cinemalaya edition deserve a pat on the back for successfully finding “their voice and expression in these most extraordinary times.” Bravo, filmmakers!



(Catch all entries of the 2021 Cinemalaya film festival on KTX.ph until Sept. 5. For details, visit the CCP and Cinemalaya websites and follow the official CCP and Cinemalaya social media ac­counts.)


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      KTX
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lolit Solis confirms Paolo Contis, LJ Reyes breakup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lolit Solis confirms Paolo Contis, LJ Reyes breakup


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Veteran columnist Lolit Solis confirmed that Kapuso celebrities Paolo Contis and LJ Reyes broke up. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yassi Pressman reacts to Julia Montes' entry in 'Ang Probinsyano'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yassi Pressman reacts to Julia Montes' entry in 'Ang Probinsyano'


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actress Yassi Pressman said that casting Julia Montes as the latest addition in the long-running show "Ang Probinsyano" is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 John Estrada returns to ABS-CBN, joins 'Ang Probinsyano'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
John Estrada returns to ABS-CBN, joins 'Ang Probinsyano'


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Ang Probinsyano" introduces two more characters in its sixth year of telling the adventures of Cardo Dalisay, the cop who...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 JaMill deletes YouTube channel with 12M followers to save relationship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
JaMill deletes YouTube channel with 12M followers to save relationship


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
YouTuber couple Camille Trinidad and Jayzam Manabat, most popularly known as "JaMill," deleted their channel to focus on and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Youngest Miss Universe Philippines bet joins pageant to honor late photojournalist-dad
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Youngest Miss Universe Philippines bet joins pageant to honor late photojournalist-dad


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Touted as the face of Generation Z and the youngest candidate in the ongoing Miss Universe Philippines 2021, Kristina Alexandra...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Daniel Padilla, Charo Santos film wins big in Switzerland
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Daniel Padilla, Charo Santos film wins big in Switzerland


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actress and former ABS-CBN president Charo Santos congratulated director Carlo Manatad and her co-star Daniel Padilla for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mike Hanopol: Manny Pacquiao already reached out to pay debt
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mike Hanopol: Manny Pacquiao already reached out to pay debt


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon Mike Hanopol revealed that he and Sen. Manny Pacquiao already settled their financial woes...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' new trailer goes viral; shows Filipino Jacob Batalon, Doctor Strange
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' new trailer goes viral; shows Filipino Jacob Batalon, Doctor Strange


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
 Marvel Entertainment dropped the trailer of its upcoming movie "Spider-Man: No Way Home" today and it became an instant hit...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Janine Gutierrez wins Rising Star Award at New York Asian Film Festival
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Janine Gutierrez wins Rising Star Award at New York Asian Film Festival


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Janine Gutierrez won the Rising Star Award at the recently concluded New York Asian Film Festival. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Viva commits to invest P1 billion in content, beefs up streaming platform
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Viva commits to invest P1 billion in content, beefs up streaming platform


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Viva Entertainment, Inc. has committed to invest P1 billion under the new normal, including beefing up content production...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with