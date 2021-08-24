Maureen Wroblewitz wins Miss Universe Philippines casting video challenge, Top 50 announced

MANILA, Philippines — "Asia's Next Top Model" winner Maureen Christa Wroblewitz of Pangasinan finally gained supremacy after topping the leaderboard in the recently concluded Miss Universe Philippines Casting Video challenge.

Frontrunner Leren Mae Bautista of Laguna catapulted herself to second place, climbing an amazing three places upward from her former 5th place in the runway challenge. And runway challenge winner Steffi Rose Aberasturi of Cebu Province slides back two places down to third place.

Fan favorite Kirsten Danielle Delavin goes down a step further to 4th place. Pageant veteran Katrina Jayne Dimaranan of Taguig City flies up a step higher to fifth place. While Rousanne Marie Bernos of San Juan City dislodges herself from her former Top 4 standing to plunge two steps down to 6th place.

Kamille Alyssa Quiñola of Ilocos Sur moves up a pace higher to 7th place, as well as Cheri Angel Anne Flejoles of Capiz, who also moved a notch higher to 8th place.

Noelyn Rose Mabuhay Campos of Antique slithers down two paces to 9th place. Ditto Maria Corazon Abalos of Mandaluyong spirals down three more steps to land in 10th place.

Gianne Krysse Tecson Asuncion of Cagayan Province remains in the 11th spot. The runway challenge spot of Albay's Janela Joy Cuaton is now occupied by a returning fan favorite.

Mirjan Hipolito of Angeles, Pampanga, after staying consistently in 14th place in the headshot and intro video challenges, resurfaced to claim two more steps higher at 12th place.

Christelle Abello of Aklan rises two steps higher to 13th place. The two remaining spots are occupied by new entries - Victoria Velasquez Vincent of Cavite at 14th place, and Beatrice Luigi Gomez of Cebu City in 15th place.

Angela Nikki De Grano of Occidental Negros and Maica Cabling Martinez of Nueva Ecija has been voted out from their former spots.

The remaining Top 50 aspirants are:

1) Hershey Gail Dacera (La Paz, Agusan del Sur)

2) Christelle Abello (Aklan)

3) Janela Joy Cuaton (Albay)

4) Noelyn Rose Mabuhay Campos (Antique)

5) Shane Pia (Bacolod City)

6) Kristina Alexandra Rodriguez (Baguio City)

7) Mirjan Hipolito (Angeles, Pampanga)

8] Katrina Alyana Lopez Chavez (Batangas Province)

9) Megan Julia Roa Digal (Bukidnon)

10) Vincy Labadan Vacalares (Cagayan de Oro)

11) Gianne Krysse Tecson Asuncion (Cagayan Province)

12) Allaine Dolera (Calamba, Laguna)

13) Shyrla Santos Nuñez (Caloocan)

14) Cheri Angel Anne Flejoles (Capiz)

15) Victoria Velasquez Vincent (Cavite)

16) Angeline Summer Fernandez (Cotabato Province)

17) Ybanne Ortega (Davao City)

18) Pamela Framil (Davao del Norte)

19) Jedidah Hefervez Korinihona (Davao del Sur)

20) Beatrice Luigi Gomez (Cebu City)

21) Krizzaleen Mae Valencia (Davao Occidental)

22) Kamille Alyssa Quiñola (Ilocos Sur)

23) Kheshapornam Ramachandran (Iloilo)

24) Leren Mae Bautista (Laguna)

25) Meghan Sanglay (La Union)

26) Mystymyles Jude Zaragoza (Leyte Province)

27) Steffi Rose Aberasturi (Cebu Province)

28) Isabelle delos Santos (Makati)

29) Maria Corazon Abalos (Mandaluyong)

30) Izabella Jasmine Umali (Manila)

31) Simone Nadine Bornilla (Marinduque)

32) Kirsten Danielle Delavin (Masbate)

33) Chella Grace Falconer (Misamis Oriental)

34) Angela Nikki De Grano (Negros Occidental)

35) Grace Charmaine Banua Vendiola (Negros Oriental)

36) Maica Cabling Martinez (Nueva Ecija)

37) Angeline Arwin Camu Evara (Oriental Mindoro)

38) Maureen Christa Wroblewitz (Pangasinan)

39) Maria Ingrid Teresita Santamaria (Parañaque)

40) Princess Khrista Singh (Pasig City)

41) Patricia Samantha Go (Quezon City)

42) Jan Louise Abejero (Reina Mercedes, Isabela)

43) Jane Nicole Miñano (Romblon)

44) Rousanne Marie Bernos (San Juan City)

45) Janella Marie Ventura (San Rafael, Bulacan)

46) Michelle Angela Navarro Okol (Siargao, Surigao del Norte)

47) Nepheline Dacuno (Tacloban City)

48) Katrina Jayne Dimaranan (Taguig City)

49) Christiana Afia Yeboah (Valenzuela City), and

50) Joanna Marie Rabe (Zambales)

In a Facebook post, the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization wrote, "For the next part of the competition, we'll put their wits and spontaneity to the test! And this time, the verdict will be coming from a panel of experts. Watch out for the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 interview challenge coming real soon."

In a Facebook post dubbed "Save 3 For The Final 30," the Miss Universe Philippines organization wrote, "the top 3 with the highest number of votes will automatically advance to the Final 30."

This means, since three spots are already pre-filled by the online poll, only 27 highest scoring aspirants from the interview challenge will make it to the Final 30.

MUPH will be rolling out the interview challenge in a few days and this will be judged by a panel of experts. By this time next week, the Final 30 will have been known and announced.

Stay tuned for more updates and exciting news in the ever-tightening race prior to the final show in September.

RELATED: Maureen Wroblewitz shows consistency in Miss Universe PH journey