Entertainment
                        
Janine Gutierrez wins Rising Star Award at New York Asian Film Festival
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 24, 2021 | 10:41am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Janine Gutierrez wins Rising Star Award at New York Asian Film Festival
Actress Janine Gutierrez 
Janine Gutierrez via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Janine Gutierrez won the Rising Star Award in the recently concluded New York Asian Film Festival.



She dedicated the award to Filipinos who support the film industry despite the pandemic. 





Janine won the award for the movie “Dito at Doon” with JC Santos. 



In her Instagram account yesterday, Janine thanked the festival as wells as TBA Studios for the recognition. 



“Happy girl. Thank you so much to the @newyorkasianfilmfestival for the Rising Star Award. So grateful for your support of Filipino films and creatives, for sharing your platform and getting our stories out into the world,” Janine said. 



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by JANINE ? (@janinegutierrez)








 



“Thank you to my @tbastudiosph family, @palasyonidaphne, @lexterfavor, @omardarling, Direk @jphabac, @j.c.santos, @victoranastacio, @yeshburce, the writers @alexgonzales23 @kristinpbarrameda and everyone behind Dito at Doon. Our little lockdown film is so special to me at mas special pa na maraming naka-relate kay Len at Caloy at sa walang sawang ECQ. As we kept saying nung press days namin for the film, sana magsilbi itong paalala na kung ano pa man ang pinagdadaanan mo, hindi ka nag-iisa,” she added. 



Janine said her award is especially dedicated to Filipinos who supported Filipino films despite cinemas being closed for a year and a half. 



“Hindi madali pero andito ka. Sa mga bumibili ng ticket online, sumusuporta sa mga streaming sites at naglalaan ng oras para sa mga virtual premiere - salamat. Thank you for supporting the industry and everyone who works in it. You mean everything to us. Thank you for coming with us on this journey,” she said. 



“Looking forward to sharing Dito at Doon / Here and There with more of you as we hit @netflix worldwide on September 2!! see you there. Lastly, I feel like part of this recognition is also because Babae at Baril was part of the #NYAFF last year. forever grateful to team Babae,” she added. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

