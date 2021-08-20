'Nakakabaliw lang': Paulo Avelino explains why he suddenly organized 'e-numan'

Paulo Avelino in an online drinking session he organized last week

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Paulo Avelino explained why he suddenly organized a virtual drinking session online with his fans last week.

In his interview for G3 San Diego's Instagram Live, Paulo said being stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic has an effect on his mental health.

“Minsan kailangan talaga ng social interaction kasi nakakabaliw lang talaga,” he said.

“I like drinking in quiet places. I like drinking with people I know. Pero masaya siya. In all fairness, tame naman ‘yung mga tao tapos nagre-raise sila ng hand sa Zoom. Ang galing galing. Dapat noong una makikinig lang ako e, pero ang gulo kasi masyado kasi walang nag-cu-curate,” he added.

Apart from the “e-numan,” Paulo also talked about how he interacts with his fans online.

“It’s not really a persona. It’s everyday life. I think kaya maraming replies or retweets it’s because people can relate to it. Kumbaga, hindi lang ako ‘yung nag-iisang ganu'n. Marami tayo,” he said.

“If you try to look at the kids now, they talk like that. They’re straightforward. It’s not really about speaking their language, it’s like adding your humor to their language."