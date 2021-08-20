




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
'Nakakabaliw lang': Paulo Avelino explains why he suddenly organized 'e-numan'
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 20, 2021 | 1:12pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'Nakakabaliw lang': Paulo Avelino explains why he suddenly organized 'e-numan'
Paulo Avelino in an online drinking session he organized last week
@jk9719_ via Twitter
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Paulo Avelino explained why he suddenly organized a virtual drinking session online with his fans last week. 



In his interview for G3 San Diego's Instagram Live, Paulo said being stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic has an effect on his mental health. 





“Minsan kailangan talaga ng social interaction kasi nakakabaliw lang talaga,” he said. 



“I like drinking in quiet places. I like drinking with people I know. Pero masaya siya. In all fairness, tame naman ‘yung mga tao tapos nagre-raise sila ng hand sa Zoom. Ang galing galing. Dapat noong una makikinig lang ako e, pero ang gulo kasi masyado kasi walang nag-cu-curate,” he added.



 






 



Apart from the “e-numan,” Paulo also talked about how he interacts with his fans online. 



“It’s not really a persona. It’s everyday life. I think kaya maraming replies or retweets it’s because people can relate to it. Kumbaga, hindi lang ako ‘yung nag-iisang ganu'n. Marami tayo,” he said. 



“If you try to look at the kids now, they talk like that. They’re straightforward. It’s not really about speaking their language, it’s like adding your humor to their language."


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PAULO AVELINO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paolo Contis unfollows LJ Reyes, deletes all her photos
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Paolo Contis unfollows LJ Reyes, deletes all her photos


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Social media users were wondering why Kapuso actor Paolo Contis is no longer following anyone on his Instagram account, including...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maine Mendoza, Nikko Natividad defend Arjo Atayde over Baguio incident
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maine Mendoza, Nikko Natividad defend Arjo Atayde over Baguio incident


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actor Nikko Natividad defended Arjo Atayde over accusations that the actor allegedly just left his film crew after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Iya Villania bares Drew Arellano's unconditional love after forgiving her 'mistake' thrice
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Iya Villania bares Drew Arellano's unconditional love after forgiving her 'mistake' thrice


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso host Iya Villania revealed how she felt the unconditional love of husband Drew Arellano. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bea Alonzo: Dominic Roque not there 'to hurt women'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bea Alonzo: Dominic Roque not there 'to hurt women'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo revealed that her relationship with boyfriend Dominic Roque only started just a few months ago...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: Manny Pacquiao, KC Concepcion recall being mistaken to be kissing in a bar                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WATCH: Manny Pacquiao, KC Concepcion recall being mistaken to be kissing in a bar


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
World boxing champ Manny Pacquiao recently met fellow Filipino celebrity KC Concepcion in Wild Card Gym in Los Ange...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Huling pag-ibig': Julia Montes, Coco Martin 'Ang Probinsyano' trailer released
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Huling pag-ibig': Julia Montes, Coco Martin 'Ang Probinsyano' trailer released


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
ABS-CBN's Dreamscape Entertainment released the teaser of the much-awaited screen reunion of Coco Martin and Julia Montes...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 JaMill deletes YouTube channel with 12M followers to save relationship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
JaMill deletes YouTube channel with 12M followers to save relationship


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
YouTuber couple Camille Trinidad and Jayzam Manabat, most popularly known as "JaMill," deleted their channel to focus on and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TNT Boys&rsquo; Mackie Empuerto goes solo for now
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TNT Boys’ Mackie Empuerto goes solo for now


                              

                                                                  By Leah Salterio |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tawag ng Tanghalan Kids finalist Mackie Empuerto didn’t experience winning big when he joined the reality singing competition...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Anime fan Yung Bae draws music inspiration from Japanese city pop
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Anime fan Yung Bae draws music inspiration from Japanese city pop


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
No, he is not South Korean or of Asian descent.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cassy and Mavy forge individual paths as GMA artists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cassy and Mavy forge individual paths as GMA artists


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cassy and Mavy Legaspi will veer away from then‘two-peas-in-apod’ mold and each make a name for themselves in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with