Scarlett Johansson welcomes baby boy with Colin Jost

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson gave birth to her first child with husband Colin Jost.

In Colin's Instagram account, the "Saturday Night Live" star announced that they welcome baby Cosmo.

“Ok Ok we had a baby, his name is Cosmo. We love him very much,” he wrote.

"Privacy would be greatly appreciated," he added.

Scarlett and Colin tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in October 2020. They got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating.

Scarlett has a seven-year-old daughter named Rose Dorothy with former husband Romain Dauriac.