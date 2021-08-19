




































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
Scarlett Johansson welcomes baby boy with Colin Jost
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 19, 2021 | 3:20pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Scarlett Johansson welcomes baby boy with Colin Jost
In this April 23, 2018 file photo, Scarlett Johansson arrives at the world premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" in Los Angeles. Johansson has pulled out of the film “Rub & Tug” after her plans to portray a transgender man prompted a backlash.
Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP, File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson gave birth to her first child with husband Colin Jost.



In Colin's Instagram account, the "Saturday Night Live" star announced that they welcome baby Cosmo. 



“Ok Ok we had a baby, his name is Cosmo. We love him very much,” he wrote.



"Privacy would be greatly appreciated," he added. 



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Colin Jost (@colinjost)








 



Scarlett and Colin tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in October 2020. They got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating. 



Scarlett has a seven-year-old daughter named Rose Dorothy with former husband Romain Dauriac. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

