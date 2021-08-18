




































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
Bea Alonzo: Dominic Roque not there 'to hurt women'
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 18, 2021 | 2:38pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Bea Alonzo: Dominic Roque not there 'to hurt women'
Celebrity couple Dominic Roque and Bea Alonzo
Raniel Resuello via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo revealed that her relationship with boyfriend Dominic Roque only started just a few months ago. 



Bea told Philippine Entertainment Portal in an interview that Dominic is not “out there to hurt women” that’s why she’s confident that their relationship will be good. 



"Few months lang talaga kami naging official, but we have been dating. Pero 'yung officially, few months ago lang," she said. 



"So far, hindi naman. Sana hindi niya nga pasakitin 'yung ulo ko, pero mukhang hindi naman. Mukhang hindi naman kasi magkaibigan naman kami noon pa. Kilala ko naman siya, and alam ko na honest naman siya at hindi naman siya, alam mo 'yun, he’s not out there to hurt women. So sana, sana," she added. 



 










 



Bea, however, said that she can’t speak for Dominic and that she don’t want to be embarrassed in the future after saying those words. 



"Pero siyempre hindi naman ako... I can’t see the future, kasi baka mamaya interbyuhin niyo naman ako, mapapahiya na naman ako. I can’t speak for him, but so far... but the mere fact that I choose to be in a relationship with him, and to allow myself to love him, that means naman siguro and medyo careful naman ako this time. Sana, sana hindi mangyari 'yun," she said. 



Meanwhile, in her interview with “24 Oras,” Bea said that being caring is the love language of Dominic. 



“'Yon talaga 'yung love language niya, maalaga talaga siya, maserbisyo siya, alam mo 'yun? Kung makikita niyo nga sa vlog ko, talagang sinusubuan niya pa ako. 'Yon 'yung love language niya, talagang nagdadala siya ng pagkain, kadalasan pinagpi-prepare pa niya ako ng pagkain,” she said. 



"And the things I didn’t even know I needed, dadalhin na lang niya. Maliliit na bagay — 'yung kable ng ganito or like different things. Talagang maalaga siya at maalalahanin. So that’s his trait that I love. Medyo naninibago nga ako, e. Hindi ako sanay. Ganito pala 'yung feeling na inaalagaan!" 



