'TV Patrol' anchors poke fun at Karen Davila's viral reaction

'TV Patrol' via YouTube screenshot, Karen Davila via YouTube, screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Henry Omaga-Diaz made fun of his fellow broadcaster Karen Davila at the end of "TV Patrol" last Monday.

Henry did a spoof of Karen's viral reaction upon finding out that she and singer Lyca Gairanod shared the same birthday.

“Tapos na ba ang ‘Patrol’?” Henry joked before their exit spiels then copied Karen's face in the viral video.

This sent his co-anchors Bernadette Sembrano and Noli De Castro into laughter.

"Tapos na ba Patrol?" ????



WATCH: TV Patrol anchor Henry Omaga Diaz shares good vibes as he channels Karen Davila after Monday's newscast.



Catch TV Patrol 6:30 PM weekdays and 6:00 PM on weekends on ABS-CBN News Facebook and Youtube. pic.twitter.com/HykHk2IUUS — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) August 17, 2021

Karen’s reaction went viral on different social media sites on Monday.

"Hahaha Good Morning guys... hanggang ngayon tawa pa rin ako ng tawa... thanks @rodmagaru," Karen said as a reaction to her viral video.