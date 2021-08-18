




































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
'TV Patrol' anchors poke fun at Karen Davila's viral reaction
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 18, 2021 | 2:01pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'TV Patrol' anchors poke fun at Karen Davila's viral reaction
Henry Omaga-Diaz and Karen Davila
'TV Patrol' via YouTube screenshot, Karen Davila via YouTube, screenshot
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Henry Omaga-Diaz made fun of his fellow broadcaster Karen Davila at the end of "TV Patrol" last Monday. 



Henry did a spoof of Karen's viral reaction upon finding out that she and singer Lyca Gairanod shared the same birthday. 



“Tapos na ba ang ‘Patrol’?” Henry joked before their exit spiels then copied Karen's face in the viral video. 



This sent his co-anchors Bernadette Sembrano and Noli De Castro into laughter. 



 






 



Karen’s reaction went viral on different social media sites on Monday. 



"Hahaha Good Morning guys... hanggang ngayon tawa pa rin ako ng tawa... thanks @rodmagaru," Karen said as a reaction to her viral video.



 




                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

