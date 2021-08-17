




































































 




   







   















What to expect as 'Drag Race' comes to the Philippines
In a statement released to Philstar.com, media company World of Wonder announced yesterday that the next international iteration of the "Drag Race" is the Philippines. 
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is set to have its own version of Emmy Award-winning American TV series "RuPaul's Drag Race."  



The series will premiere exclusively on WOW Presents Plus globally. The Filipino version of the worldwide franchise joins existing formats in Thailand, Chile, Canada, Holland, the UK, Spain, Australia, New Zealand and Italy.



“The 'Drag Race' franchise has shined a spotlight on so many incredible queens from around the world and we are so excited to introduce audiences to the dazzling queens of the Philippines.” said World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey. 



“WOW Presents Plus was created to serve as a springboard for underrepresented voices, so we are thrilled to exclusively premiere 'Drag Race Philippines' on the platform for our global viewers,” they added. 



A cultural staple produced by World of Wonder since 2009, the "RuPaul’s Drag Race" franchise is available in 193 countries through network partners and the WOW Presents Plus SVOD. The series has a total of 19 Emmy wins, making it the Television Academy’s most-awarded reality competition show in history. 



In 2018, "Drag Race" became the first series to win Best Reality-Competition Program and Host in the same year, a feat it repeated the following year. The "Drag Race" universe created by World of Wonder now encompasses numerous spin-off series on both linear and streaming; the world’s largest drag culture convention, RuPaul’s DragCon; merchandise lines; albums; and a Las Vegas Revue. 



"Drag Race Philippines" is produced in the Philippines by Fullhouse Asia Production Studios, Inc. in conjunction with World of Wonder Productions, Inc. Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell and RuPaul serve as executive producers.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

