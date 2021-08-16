Cebu tops Miss Universe Philippines 2021 runway challenge, new fan favoritesÂ emerge

MANILA, Philippines — Moving up three places from being a consistent fourth placer in the two previous challenges, Steffi Rose Aberasturi snatched the top spot at the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 runway challenge.

The Cebu Province representative's breathtaking romp atop the unfinished Cebu-Cordoba expressway simply won the hearts of pageant fans everywhere.

Maureen Christa Wroblewitz rightfully rose to second place from being a consistent third placer. The "Asia's Next Top Model" winner proved to all that the catwalk was her forte.

Fan favorite Kirsten Danielle Delavin, who naysayers predicted to be out of the race, simply slipped two places down to the third spot. The Masbate delegate has shown great pasarela skills in the outtakes of her runway video. Unfortunately, those were not included in her final video - to the chagrin of her devout followers.

Related: Kisses Delavin tops Miss Universe PH intro video challenge, Top 75 announced

Rousanne Marie Bernos, who've been enjoying the second spot twice before, also slipped two places down to the fourth spot. Nonetheless, the San Juan City representative still maintained her place in the Top 4 with the three aforementioned contenders.

Pageant veterans Leren Mae Bautista of Laguna and Katrina Jayne Dimaranan of Taguig simply switched places to occupy the fifth and sixth places. Leren moved a step up to fifth spot, while Katrina eased down a pace below to sixth place.

Maria Corazon Abalos of Mandaluyong City remains in seventh place. Corinne found herself a supporter in Kris Aquino, who saw a sign with the candidate's shared name with her deceased mom.

Noelyn Rose Campos of Antique rose up one step to eighth spot, ditto Cheri Angel Anne Flejoles of Capiz to climb a pace up to ninth place. It seems like Western Visayas is giving a good fight in this edition with four of their provinces in the leaderboard.

Kamille Alyssa Quiñola of Ilocos Sur moves down two places down to occupy the 10th spot, while fellow Ilokana Gianne Krysse Tecson Asuncion of Cagayan Province moves a step higher to 11th spot.

Bicolandia beauty Janela Joy Cuaton of Albay is a new entry at 12th place, as well as Maica Cabling Martinez of Nueva Ecija at 13th place. Angela Nikki De Grano of Occidental Negros moves down three places to 14th place.

Former 13th placer Isabella de los Santos of Makati City and 14th placer Mirjan Hipolito of Angeles, Pampanga have been replaced by new fan favorites. And so is the 15th spot!

Intro video challenge 15th placer, and the only new entry then, Princess Khrista Singh of Pasig, is likewise replaced by another new entry - Christelle Abello of Alkan.

There may still be another challenge before the Miss Universe Philippines organization decides, together with fan votes, who makes the second cut to remain in the Top 50.

There is a scheduled panel interview for the Top 50 candidates on August 25. From this hurdle will be decided the pageant's final Top 30. Stay tuned for more updates in the weeks and days leading to the September 25 final show.

RELATED: Top picks: Miss Universe Philippines 2021 catwalk challenge