Why Son Ye Jin looks divine at 39
During the Smart Hallyu Hangouts, the multiawarded K-drama star fed her fans’ curiosity with the secrets for her to-die-for looks by saying that it’s not all about what is on the outside. ‘It’s not so much for being slim or as a diet purpose but it’s really about my mental health,’ she said. ‘Something that is glowing from within. I think this is something that you feel as you grow older.’
We can’t deny that we’re dying to know Son Ye Jin’s beauty secrets that make her look radiant even in her late 30s.



Lucky for us, she willingly spilled her essentials for looking divine at 39 during the recent Smart Hallyu Hangouts. The South Korean actress caught the hearts of many Filipinos for her role in the well-loved K-dramas Crash Landing on You and Something in the Rain.



During the online hangout, the multi-awarded artist fed her fans’ curiosity with the secrets for her to-die-for looks. For Ye Jin, it’s not all about what is on the outside. “It’s not so much for being slim or as a diet purpose but it’s really about my mental health,” she said. “Something that is glowing from within. I think this is something that you feel as you grow older.”



That is why Ye Jin banks on exercise to keep a positive mood and energy. One of her mood boosters for the past 10 years has been pilates, an exercise that puts the muscles to the test with strength and endurance movements.



When asked about how she manages to stay consistent with her workout regimen, Ye Jin answered that she treats her exercise as a promise to herself.



“It’s a battle between me and myself. I think of it as a promise to myself and my instructor. I feel bad when I have to cancel an appointment, so I really try as much as possible not to do that,” she said, adding how fulfilling it is to stay true to her word.



In fact, even on her rest days, she turns to exercising to make sure she is strong and fit before jumping into another project.



Ye Jin, who is known for her glowing skin and long locks, acknowledged that having good skin and hair is a quality that is often innate to a person.



Yes, even the lady who was voted Most Beautiful Woman in 2020 by netizens in Starmometer’s global poll splurges on beauty treatments just like many of us.



“I like to indulge in hair treatments,” she shared. “I’m not innately born with good skin, so I actually put in a lot of effort so that I have good skin.



It’s no secret that fashion is just one of the keys to stand out. For Ye Jin, she keeps it casual and simple to maintain her fresh look.



She shared: “I’m really more casual in real life, I like to keep it feminine. I like dresses, but I also like wearing T-shirts and shorts. My favorite outfit is actually a white shirt and jeans.”



Back in June, it was announced that Ye Jin’s next project is a 12-episode drama titled 39. She confirmed that she will start working on the series this month.



According to Korean entertainment news outlet Soompi, Yeon Woo Jin will be starring as Ye Jin’s love interest. The two will play as dermatologists in a clinic in Seoul.



“It’s about 39-year-old women, and the love and friendship between them,” she described the upcoming show. “It’s going to be a very down-to-earth story but one that also has depth and humor as well.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

