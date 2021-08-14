'Sometimes I get jealous': Anne Curtis on Dahlia and Erwan's twin features

MANILA, Philippines — Anne Curtis acknowledged that her daughter, Dahlia, takes much of her looks from husband, restaurateur/food vlogger Erwan Heussaff. She even jokingly said she envies them.

“They're like twins! Sometimes I get jealous,” she jested. “Dahlia really looks like her father. Sobrang carbon copy."

The "It's Showtime" host, however, said that Dahlia had inherited most of her attributes from her.

"But I'd like to believe she got everything else from her Mama. Even her love for K-Pop! Everytime maririnig niya talaga, for example, 'Dynamite' from BTS, she'll dance talaga! 'Di ba, total performer, mana sa Mommy!” Anne shared.

The first-time mother who gave birth in March 2020 still feel surreal about being a celebrity mother.

“Sometimes I still can't believe that I'm now one of those celebrity moms I look up to. Ngayon ko lang na-realize na celebrity moms are really heroes in terms of managing their career and time for family," she revealed.

Anne said that she finds herself dealing with her new role in life whenever she tries to balance work and family life. Whenever she has endorsements and shoots, she tries to manage her time so she will be able to go home before Dahlia's dinner time.



Since she was back from Australia after over a year of staying there to give birth, Anne has been busy with projects.

Among her latest collobarations is the catchy popstar concept with popular food delivery service foodpanda.

“That was so fun to shoot, and I miss singing talaga! That’s why when foodpanda reached out to me and told me about the concept, I said yes right away!” she shared.

She revealed that like many people who had been stuck in lockdown, she had turned to food delivery services even if she had a resident "cheft" at home.

“Food delivery is really what everyone needs right now, especially during these times. I also noticed that there are a lot of home-based sellers on foodpanda and that they support small local businesses. That's important to me that behind the fun concepts, it’s really about endorsing a brand that is relevant to people now and it’s something I would personally use, lalo na kung busy ang chef namin sa bahay,” Anne said.

She especially likes the many deals it offers. "I really go for products where I can get more of anything. Who doesn’t like deals and discounts every day? Plus, you even get more deals and other additional benefits if you subscribe to pandapro.”

For Anne, foodpanda is a big help for busy moms. “It’s so helpful to have all essentials conveniently delivered at my door. When I am working, and I have a quick shoot at home, I treat the team to a pizza by having it delivered by foodpanda, fast and hassle-free. This convenience frees me up to do other things and I can be a supermom talaga and make sure everything's settled even if I am busy.”