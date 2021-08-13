




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Liza Soberano exposes 'fake news' about 'desperately begging' to buy her products
Actress Liza Soberano
Liza Soberano via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Liza Soberano exposes 'fake news' about 'desperately begging' to buy her products

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 13, 2021 - 7:32pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano debunked rumors that she’s been e-mailing people to beg for them to buy products from her business HKT Essentials.



In her Twitter account, Liza posted series of tweets denying that she’s the person behind the e-mail. 



“Rumors have been spreading around that I have been emailing people in desperately begging them to buy HKT Essentials. First of all I don’t have an iCloud account. I use a Samsung phone, therefor my emails are all google,” she said.  



“Second, why would I email individuals asking them to buy my products? I can just post on Instagram, Twitter or Youtube,” she added.



 






 



Liza asked the people behind the scam to stop it.  



“Please stop it with all this fake news. Stop wasting your time making fake news about me or anybody for that matter,” she said. 



She also clear that there’s nothing wrong about selling products as long as it’s not a scam. 



“But on another point, what’s so embarrassing about being a business owner who’s trying to sell products? As long as what you’re selling are of quality and you’re not scamming people go for it! Your hustle is your hustle, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise,” she said. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      LIZA SOBERANO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kris Aquino 'mystery man': Who is Mel Senen Sarmiento?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kris Aquino 'mystery man': Who is Mel Senen Sarmiento?


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Social media users identified the mystery man who Kris Aquino greeted on his birthday yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Iza finally gets to play Darna
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Iza finally gets to play Darna


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Iza Calzado finally gets to play the popular superheroine Darna.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Derek Ramsay ends friendship with John Estrada over Ellen Adarna issue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Derek Ramsay ends friendship with John Estrada over Ellen Adarna issue


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actor Derek Ramsey ended his friendship with John Estrada.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Amazing!': Filipino Peter Rosalita advances to 'America's Got Talent' semis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Amazing!': Filipino Peter Rosalita advances to 'America's Got Talent' semis


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Ten-year-old Filipino singer Peter Rosalita is advancing to the semifinals of “America’s Got Talent” (...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay: Wedding first before baby
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay: Wedding first before baby


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay revealed that they will first tie the knot first before having a baby.&nb...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Ghost Month: Alessandra de Rossi OKs ghosting, says Piolo is 'ghosting in the flesh'
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ghost Month: Alessandra de Rossi OKs ghosting, says Piolo is 'ghosting in the flesh'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Actress Alessandra de Rossi joked that Piolo Pascual is the real definition of “ghosting.” 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino-Canadian stars in new 'Avatar' live action
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipino-Canadian stars in new 'Avatar' live action


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cast as among the four young leads are Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka and Dallas Liu...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: Sue Ramirez copies lookalikes Blackpink Lisa, Anne Hathaway
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WATCH: Sue Ramirez copies lookalikes Blackpink Lisa, Anne Hathaway


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sue Ramirez thanked fans who think she looks like Blackpink's Lisa Manoban. Apart from Lisa, some people also noticed her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: Sue Ramirez talks about 'The Broken Marriage Vow,' stereotyping mistresses
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WATCH: Sue Ramirez talks about 'The Broken Marriage Vow,' stereotyping mistresses


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sue Ramirez stressed that people should not put a face on the "other woman." 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Britney's father 'to step down' as estate conservator: US media
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Britney's father 'to step down' as estate conservator: US media


                              

                                                                  By Agence France-Presse |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Britney Spears' father is to step down as conservator of her estate, US media reported Thursday, seemingly ending a bitter...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with