Liza Soberano exposes 'fake news' about 'desperately begging' to buy her products

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano debunked rumors that she’s been e-mailing people to beg for them to buy products from her business HKT Essentials.

In her Twitter account, Liza posted series of tweets denying that she’s the person behind the e-mail.

“Rumors have been spreading around that I have been emailing people in desperately begging them to buy HKT Essentials. First of all I don’t have an iCloud account. I use a Samsung phone, therefor my emails are all google,” she said.

“Second, why would I email individuals asking them to buy my products? I can just post on Instagram, Twitter or Youtube,” she added.

Products? I can just post on instagram, twitter or Youtube. Please stop it with all this fake news. Stop wasting your time making fake news about me or anybody for that matter. — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) August 12, 2021

Liza asked the people behind the scam to stop it.

“Please stop it with all this fake news. Stop wasting your time making fake news about me or anybody for that matter,” she said.

She also clear that there’s nothing wrong about selling products as long as it’s not a scam.

“But on another point, what’s so embarrassing about being a business owner who’s trying to sell products? As long as what you’re selling are of quality and you’re not scamming people go for it! Your hustle is your hustle, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise,” she said.