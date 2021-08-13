




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Filipino-Canadian stars in new 'Avatar' live action
Cast as among the four young leads are Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka and Dallas Liu as Zuko.
Netflix via Facebook

                     

                        

                           
Filipino-Canadian stars in new 'Avatar' live action

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - August 13, 2021 - 4:50pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Netflix has revealed the cast of its live adaptation of "Avatar: The Last Airbender." Cast as among the four young leads are Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka and Dallas Liu as Zuko.



In some reports, Cormier is described as a Canadian actor with Filipino descent.



"Wow! I'm so honored to be casted as the legendary Aang in Netflix's live action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender! Yip yip! Meet my new friends @kiawentiio @ianlousley @dallas_liu. It's going to be a crazy ride!" wrote Cormier on his Instagram, @gordoncormier_official.



"Avatar" is an American animated TV series that aired on Nickelodeon for three seasons from 2005 to 2008. It features people who can control the four elements -- water, air, fire and earth. The Avatar is someone who can "bend" or control all four elements.



 










 



Kiawentiio appeared on the Netflix series "Anne with an E" while Ousley's credits include "13 Reasons Why" and "Young Sheldon."  Liu is set to appear in Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."



There's not much information about the 12-year-old Cormier but his most notable work is "The Stand," the post apocalyptic limited series based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King.



In "The Stand," he plays Joe, a young boy who becomes the ward of Amber Heard's character Nadine Cross.



Cormier's Instagram also contains photos of him with his "The Stand" co-actors including Heard, James Marsden and Whoopi Goldberg.



It also features him playing the guitar, doing taekwondo, and performing a "Jack and Jill" nursery rhyme during a piano recital when he was 6.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      AVATAR SEQUELS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kris Aquino 'mystery man': Who is Mel Senen Sarmiento?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kris Aquino 'mystery man': Who is Mel Senen Sarmiento?


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Social media users identified the mystery man who Kris Aquino greeted on his birthday yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Iza finally gets to play Darna
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Iza finally gets to play Darna


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Iza Calzado finally gets to play the popular superheroine Darna.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Derek Ramsay ends friendship with John Estrada over Ellen Adarna issue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Derek Ramsay ends friendship with John Estrada over Ellen Adarna issue


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actor Derek Ramsey ended his friendship with John Estrada.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Britney's father 'to step down' as estate conservator: US media
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Britney's father 'to step down' as estate conservator: US media


                              

                                                                  By Agence France-Presse |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Britney Spears' father is to step down as conservator of her estate, US media reported Thursday, seemingly ending a bitter...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Amazing!': Filipino Peter Rosalita advances to 'America's Got Talent' semis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Amazing!': Filipino Peter Rosalita advances to 'America's Got Talent' semis


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Ten-year-old Filipino singer Peter Rosalita is advancing to the semifinals of “America’s Got Talent” (...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Marlo&rsquo;s struggle with mental health inspires new music
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marlo’s struggle with mental health inspires new music


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Singing straight from the heart is what Marlo Mortel does in his latest single titled Bituin. Beyond that and through the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay: Wedding first before baby
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay: Wedding first before baby


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay revealed that they will first tie the knot first before having a baby.&nb...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Malaysian star Siti Sarah Raissuddin dies of COVID-19 days after giving birth
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Malaysian star Siti Sarah Raissuddin dies of COVID-19 days after giving birth


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malaysia's popular singer Siti Sarah Raissuddin died of COVID-19 days after giving birth to her fourth child. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pia Wurtzbach denies playing Valentina in 'Darna' TV series
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pia Wurtzbach denies playing Valentina in 'Darna' TV series


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach shut down rumors that she will be playing Darna’s ultimate villain Valentina in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 After losing 'Darna' to Angel Locsin, Iza Calzado joins new 'Darna' TV series
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After losing 'Darna' to Angel Locsin, Iza Calzado joins new 'Darna' TV series


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Iza Calzado will join the cast of ABS-CBN series “Darna” starring Jane De Leon. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with