Filipino-Canadian stars in new 'Avatar' live action

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix has revealed the cast of its live adaptation of "Avatar: The Last Airbender." Cast as among the four young leads are Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka and Dallas Liu as Zuko.

In some reports, Cormier is described as a Canadian actor with Filipino descent.

"Wow! I'm so honored to be casted as the legendary Aang in Netflix's live action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender! Yip yip! Meet my new friends @kiawentiio @ianlousley @dallas_liu. It's going to be a crazy ride!" wrote Cormier on his Instagram, @gordoncormier_official.

"Avatar" is an American animated TV series that aired on Nickelodeon for three seasons from 2005 to 2008. It features people who can control the four elements -- water, air, fire and earth. The Avatar is someone who can "bend" or control all four elements.

Kiawentiio appeared on the Netflix series "Anne with an E" while Ousley's credits include "13 Reasons Why" and "Young Sheldon." Liu is set to appear in Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

There's not much information about the 12-year-old Cormier but his most notable work is "The Stand," the post apocalyptic limited series based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King.

In "The Stand," he plays Joe, a young boy who becomes the ward of Amber Heard's character Nadine Cross.

Cormier's Instagram also contains photos of him with his "The Stand" co-actors including Heard, James Marsden and Whoopi Goldberg.

It also features him playing the guitar, doing taekwondo, and performing a "Jack and Jill" nursery rhyme during a piano recital when he was 6.