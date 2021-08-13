Sexbomb Girls get a tribute from Nobrvnd

The current trend of paying tribute to beautiful females in song was very much in the mind of R&B and hip-hop artist Nobrvnd. Yes. Nobrvnd as in No Brand. He thought of Catriona by Matthaios, Ivana by Soulstice, Paraluman by Adie, Binibini by Zach Tabudlo and others. But who to pay tribute to? He probably has no girlfriend or crush at the moment.

That was when he got the idea. Why pay tribute to only one? Why not do the song for two or more or several? Why not to a whole group of females, which was idolized by an entire generation? And that was how his song Sexbomb Girl was born.

Everybody knows the Sexbomb Girls. Singers and dancers, they were and are still considered the most successful Filipino female group of all time. Born and nurtured to stardom by daily exposure in the TV show Eat, Bulaga and helped along by the novelty songs of Lito Camo, the Sexbomb Girls dominated local showbusiness for many years.

Remember “Spageting pataas, spageting pababa” featuring comedian Joey de Leon? The song was played in every gathering for years. It was sung and danced to by kids and adults alike and I recall little girls stating that their ambition in life was to become a Sexbomb Girl.

Nobrvnd acknowledges Sexbomb’s place in local pop music history with his tune, which plays around with the Spagheti beat and lyrics by Camo and extols the simple but sexy qualities of the Sexbomb Girl. The song is part of his debut album Get This Bread along with Dada, Bakit and the title cut.

More new releases. Juan Karlos is back. The Buwan sensation JK Labajo is back with his band also named Juan Karlos. It is made up of Jenka Aguilar on guitar; Louie Bayo on bass, Gian Hipolito on drums; and JK himself on vocals and guitar. It took a while to put them together but the boys finally jelled and here they are.

The song is titled Boston and said to be very personal for JK. It is sweet nostalgia for a lost love and all its “might have beens,” done to a folksy beat. It comes with an interesting video of JK on the back of a pick-up truck strumming his guitar while singing. Very nicely done. And now we wait. Will it be as big as Buwan?

Rob Deniel, the 17-year-old singer and songwriter behind the raging bedroom jazz sound, also has a new single. I do not know if he also recorded it on his phone with the Garage Band app like his first big hit, Ulap, and if he also arranged and played all the instruments in the music, but it does show promise of selling as big.

The tall and good-looking Deniel calls out Darling Darling in his latest release. The music is alt rock, young and with a retro vibe. It is quite engaging although I must say that it was daring on Deniel’s part to depart from his mellow, whispery Ulap signature this early in his career.

Meanwhile, here are the hit tunes of the moment. The list is in no order as far as sales is concerned. It is also not official. After over 50 years, the Philippine music industry still has to come up with a credible hit chart. But there are people who are curious about what music is selling, so here is one I made up by checking out various sources.

MAPA by SB19 and Ben&Ben; Lagi by Skusta Clee; Binibini by Zach Tabudlo; Nang Dumating Ka by Bandang Lapis; Pasalubong by Ben&Ben and Moira de la Torre; Hindi Ko Kaya by Zach Tabudlo; Paraluman by Adie; Kasmala by Alamat; Free by Julie Anne San Jose; Born to Win by BINI.

Liligawan Na Kita by Kyle Echeveri and Seth Fidelis; He’s into Her by BGYO; What! by SB19; Tama Na by Darren Espanto; Lost With You by Maine Mendoza; Pelikula by Janine Teñoso and Arthur Neri; Akala Ko by Lyca Gairanod; Nangangamba by Skusta Clee; Di Kawalan by Maymay Entrata; and Ate Sandali by Maris Racal.