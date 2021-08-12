Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay: Wedding first before baby

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay revealed that they will first tie the knot first before having a baby.

Derek told Philippine Entertainment Portal in an interview that he wanted to have a baby with Ellen.

"Sige, next year na!" Ellen said.

"Ayoko naman magmukhang whale sa wedding ko!" she added.

"Kasal muna bago baby. 'Yun naman ang sundin namin," Derek replied.

The couple also shared some wedding details, saying that their entourage is now complete. They, however, said that they wanted a simple wedding.

"We just wanted na low-key lang, tapos nagbongga nang very bongga na ng slight ang celebration because of our parents. Sila kasi ang very excited," Ellen said.

"Dalawa lang yata ang ninang namin at ilan lang ang ninong namin," Derek added.