Pia Wurtzbach denies playing Valentina in 'Darna' TV series
Pia Wurtzbach denies playing Valentina in 'Darna' TV series

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 12, 2021 - 5:51pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach shut down rumors that she will be playing Darna’s ultimate villain Valentina in the upcoming ABS-CBN series. 



Philstar.com asked Pia's camp if the rumors are true after she posted photos with snakes in her Instagram account.





“Hindi,” Pia’s camp told Philstar.com



Last 2019, Philstar.com asked Pia if she’s willing to audition for the Darna role. 



 










 



Pia said she wanted to audition but her schedule won’t permit her. 



“I feel that this is everybody’s dream role and I feel that everybody would jump at the opportunity to try for Darna so, why not?” Pia said back then. 



When asked if she wanted to play Valentina, Pia said also she’s willing. 



“Whatever that they decide to give me, you know, and whatever they see me fit, I’ll take it!” she said.



