'Amazing!': Filipino Peter Rosalita advances to 'America's Got Talent' semis
                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 12, 2021 - 1:07pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Ten-year-old Filipino singer Peter Rosalita is advancing to the semifinals of “America’s Got Talent” (AGT). 



On Wednesday, Peter impressed judges Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel with his rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing.”



“You are amazing! You are absolutely amazing. You were talking about how happy you are when you sing. You make me so happy when I sit here hearing you sing. You are so dapper. I have to tell you, I was the biggest fan of Whitney Houston and you really just did her proud. It was amazing! Good for you,” Heidi said. 



“You’re so tiny but you have this voice that’s unbelievable. The way you commanded the stage tonight was breathtaking,” Sofia added. 



 






 



Simon then advised Peter to choose a song next time that doesn’t feel like her mom has chosen it because he’s good and talented. 



“In my opinion, you’re gonna sail through to the next round. When you do, choose a song next time that doesn’t feel like your mom has chosen it. Because you’re so good, so talented. I want to hear you do something younger next time. But don’t get me wrong. That was a fantastic performance,” Simon said.



“You are great, adorable. I love your suit. I love your style. What a professional. You are able to sing right through. The guy dropped a whole bag of confetti by accident and you still sang through,” Howie added.



Joining Peter in the next round are 1aChord, Gina Brillon, Jimmie Herrod, Dustin Tavella, Kabir Singh and Madilyn Bailey. — Video from 'America's Got Talent' YouTube channel


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

