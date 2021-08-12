




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Why Daniel Padilla isnâ€™t active on social media
The 26-year-old actor says his reel and real-life girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo is the best example of a responsible social media user. ‘Kung paano siya magtrabaho, the ethics, natural na natural.
Photos from Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo’s Instagram accounts

                     

                        

                           
Why Daniel Padilla isn’t active on social media

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           DIRECT LINE CONVERSATIONS - Boy Abunda (The Philippine Star) - August 12, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
It seems that almost everyone is on social media nowadays. Admit it, we are waking up to personal messages, photos or, if we use Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, as a way to get our news or be informed about “the latest” and what’s happening to and in the world.



In fact, if you like to know what your favorite celebrity is doing, just click on whatever social media accounts you have and, voila, everything is there.



Daniel Padilla agrees that social media is an amazing way to stay connected and to learn more things about what’s going on outside your little bubble. He has an official Instagram account (@supremo_dp) with over four million followers aside from the official fan accounts under his name.



There’s also truth to what DJ (as Daniel is fondly called) was pointing out when he recently sat for The Purple Chair interview. He said that social media gives too much information that can either lead to social isolation or depression.



“For me, because it’s too much information for us. There are things that we see and read that, in real life, we do not need to know anymore.”



He admitted to not being so active on social media yet he would post on his Instagram once in a while. “I post on Instagram just to update them (fans). Minsan napapatagal, pero I post syempre. Nakakahiya rin naman sa kanila dahil cannot be found na naman ako.”



What he cannot do is spend an enormous amount of time scrolling through other people’s online profiles or putting out a lot of information about his activities for everyone to know. “’Yung ginagawa ng iba? I can’t do it.”



The 26-year-old actor saw his reel and real-life girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo as the best example of a responsible social media user “kung paano siya mag-trabaho, the ethics, natural na natural.



“Sa akin, it’s not natural. I cannot do it; I find it tough. But I do other things. ‘Yung mga streaming, hindi ko talaga kaya.”



He, too, doesn’t understand about getting people’s approval based on the number of likes. “I don’t want to be a negative person but I hope for us to be more responsible. Like with ‘likes,’ sinabi ‘yan ni Kobe Paras, ang galing ni Kobe Paras, sinabi n’ya na sana sa Instagram or anumang social media platforms, sana alisin na yung bilang ng likes.”



The number of followers equally affects us emotionally. DJ said that if the numbers are not visible, the overall scenario will change. “Kapag inalis mo kasi ‘yun, mag-babago rin ang tema ng lahat. The problem is in the industry, kailangan nila ng numero na ‘yun. It’s really hard to balance.”



If not for this pandemic, DJ is more than happy to be seen on the small and big screens for KathNiel fans to be updated. Unfortunately, his and Kathryn’s movie project, After Forever, supposed to be under director Cathy Garcia-Molina and announced in February of last year, was already cancelled due to the outbreak of the global health crisis.



“The last movie that we were supposed to do (last year), didn’t push through. Biglang nagka-pandemic, bawal na bumiyahe. The story was based para talaga sa America. Kung hindi gagawin doon, hindi pwede.”



Their fans have no reason to be disheartened though, with Daniel confirming about the series he will be starring in with Kathryn and a new movie under Star Cinema.



He also talked about the movie titled Kun Maupay Man It Panahon (Whether the Weather is Fine) that he topbills with Charo Santos-Concio. It is the Philippines’ entry to the 74th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland ongoing until Aug. 14.



In the film directed by Carlo Francisco Manatad, Charo and Daniel play mother and son, respectively, who struggle after Typhoon Yolanda hit Tacloban City, Leyte in November, 2013. The dialogues were written in pure Waray which the actor can speak well. His mom, Karla Estrada, was born and raised in Tacloban City.



“Si Ma’am Charo napakahusay. Ang haba ng Waray lines n’ya. It’s not easy at iba yung atake ng film na ito,” shared DJ.



(To watch the full interview, visit The Boy Abunda Talk Channel or Batalk Channel on YouTube.)


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DJ
                                                      KATHNIEL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Derek Ramsay ends friendship with John Estrada over Ellen Adarna issue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Derek Ramsay ends friendship with John Estrada over Ellen Adarna issue


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actor Derek Ramsey ended his friendship with John Estrada.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Untruthful, upsetting': Ellen Adarna camp denies walkout rumors, 'attitude problem'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Untruthful, upsetting': Ellen Adarna camp denies walkout rumors, 'attitude problem'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
The camp of actress Ellen Adarna has issued a statement denying the rumored walkout of the model-actress in the shoot of TV5’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wil Dasovich breaks silence over Nas Daily issue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wil Dasovich breaks silence over Nas Daily issue


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Wil Dasovich is back again after months of traveling with a new episode of his "Superhuman" podcast on Spotify.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kris Aquino hints at new love, greets mystery man on special day
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kris Aquino hints at new love, greets mystery man on special day


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino hinted at having a new love as she greeted the mystery man a happy birthday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jessica Soho backs out of Nas Academy over Whang-od issue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jessica Soho backs out of Nas Academy over Whang-od issue


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
After Panlasang Pinoy, multi-awarded journalist Jessica Soho is not pushing through with her course offering at Nas Acad...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Sweet Girl director explores father-daughter bond in action-thriller
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sweet Girl director explores father-daughter bond in action-thriller


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Brian Andrew Mendoza on directing Jason Momoa in Netflix’s Sweet Girl: Having worked with Jason for so long, and knowing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Iza finally gets to play Darna
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Iza finally gets to play Darna


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Iza Calzado finally gets to play the popular superheroine Darna.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Money team': Piolo Pascual, Alessandra de Rossi don't want to be called a 'love team'
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Money team': Piolo Pascual, Alessandra de Rossi don't want to be called a 'love team'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya stars Piolo Pascual and Alessandra de Rossi prefer to be called a "money team" rather than a "love team."

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sharon Cuneta asks for help for less fortunate this ECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sharon Cuneta asks for help for less fortunate this ECQ


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actress Sharon Cuneta asked her fans for prayers so she will be enlightened on how to help people during this another enhanced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Blackpink to hold 5th anniversary pop-up event
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Blackpink to hold 5th anniversary pop-up event


                              

                                                                  By Christine Mae Guevara |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
South Korean girl group Blackpink celebrates their fifth anniversary with their fans by holding a pop-up exhibition later...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with