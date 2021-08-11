




































































 




   

   









Sharon Cuneta asks for help for less fortunate this ECQ
                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 11, 2021 - 6:38pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sharon Cuneta asked her fans for prayers so she will be enlightened on how to help people during this another enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) due to rising cases of COVID-19. 



In her Instagram account, the “Megastar” took a pause from posting on social media about her movie “Revirginized” to ask for suggestions on how she can help. 





“I cannot imagine what those of you who have lost your jobs and all of you who are struggling… especially lahat po kayong mga kababayan kong nagugutom ngayon,” Sharon said.



“Please pray with me so that the Holy Spirit may give me ideas that will work. Also, you are most welcome to make suggestions, not just for the duration of the ECQ, but hanggang maayos ang pag-handle ng COVID crisis na ito sa ating bansa,” she added. 



 










 



She also encouraged other fortunate people to help unfortunate ones this trying times. 



“We must help those who have skills to be able to use and earn from them,” she said. 



“This is the time to obey God’s command: Love one another. Thank you so much, everyone! May God bless us all and give us wisdom,” she added. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

