'Money team': Piolo Pascual, Alessandra de Rossi don't want to be called a 'love team'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya stars Piolo Pascual and Alessandra de Rossi prefer to be called a "money team" rather than a "love team."

In the latest episode of Philstar.com's Lifestyle & Entertainment show “Slam Book,” Piolo and Alessandra quipped that they hate each other and they work together for money.

“Love team? There's no love. We hate each other,” Alessandra said.

“Only money," Piolo replied.

“The money team," Alessandra replied.

Piolo also revealed that Alessandra hates love teams.



“No, she's always anti-love team. She's not the type of person that who come to that type of casting because we have to come up with a rom-com. And I'm all for that,’ Piolo said.

Watch Alessandra and Piolo's full interview on "Slam Book," August 13, 6 p.m., only on Philstar.com and Philstar News Facebook and YouTube.

RELATED: Piolo Pascual reveals Alessandra de Rossi hospitalized after 'My Amanda' Day 1 shoot