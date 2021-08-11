Kris Aquino hints at new love, greets mystery man on special day

MANILA, Philippines — “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino hinted at having a new love as she greeted the mystery man a happy birthday.

In her Instagram account on Wednesday, Kris said she thought long before uploading her greeting because she will know that it will start a speculation.

The mystery man, however, is Kris’ savior, according to the host. Kris’ younger son also likes the guy so she decided to post her greeting.

“I thought long and hard whether to upload this, because I know what kind of speculation I’ll be starting… BUT he really did come when my grief was unbearable; he continues to give me unselfish support & comfort; he’s been around for all my ups and downs, health woes, and tears- plus Bimb likes him… most of all he makes me feel taken care of, secure, and SAFE,” Kris wrote.

“So he is deserving of this birthday greeting that all of you are now seeing (care bears na kung anong iisipin ninyo) BECAUSE for me he is #special,” she added.

Kris’ followers were intrigued regarding the post as they thought of former Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista, lawyer Gideon Pena and Kapuso host Willie Revillame. The three, however, have different birthdays.

A quick Google search bared that celebrities that are celebrating their birthdays today include host Jhong Hilario, basketball player Rabeh Al-Hussaini and business tycoon John Gokongwei.