




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
SUDI Awards to recognize valuable musical contributions in last 20 years
Jury head and National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab
STAR/ File

                     

                        

                           
SUDI Awards to recognize valuable musical contributions in last 20 years

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jerry Donato (The Philippine Star) - August 11, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
The SUDI Awards of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) is a welcome addition to the country’s existing music awards. Following the train of thought of its jury members, present in a recent media call, the award-giving body is multi-sectoral and all-encompassing.



Testament to that is its inaugural winners, artistic-profile and creative-output-wise, for 2000 to 2009 and 2010 and 2020.



The first decade awardees are Prof. Benicio Sokkong, Prof. Carmencita Guanzon Arambulo, 98.7 DZFE-FM “The Masters Touch,” Dr. Grace Nono, Jose Iñigo Homer Lacambra Ayala, Loboc Children’s Choir, Prof. Josefino Toledo, Dr. Raul Sunico and UP Singing Ambassadors.



The second decade winners, on the other hand, are Acapellago, Ateneo Chamber Singers, Vincent Ferdinand Dancel, a.k.a. Ebe Dancel, Gerard Salonga, Aristotle Pollisco (Gloc-9), Jonathan Manalo, Noel Cabangon, Rak of Aegis, Philippine Madrigal Singers and The 70’s Bistro Bar.



The circle of special citation recipients is composed of Bob Aves, Prof. Danongan Sibay Kalanduyan, Route 196, Akapela Open, Elements Music Camp, Philpop MusicFest Foundation, Pinoy Playlist Music Festival and Bayanihan Musikahan.



With that, SUDI goes beyond one’s usual notion of what constitutes music production and distribution. The national music award recognizes the valuable contributions of solo and group performers, composers, songwriters, educators, authors and institutions (such as radio stations and performing venues) that promote music appreciation and nurture artists. Sudi, according to the awards’ Facebook page, is an Ilocano word for renowned, famous and celebrated.



“(It) began its search last 2018 under the leadership of the former NCCA chairman and National Artist for Literature Dr. Virgilio Almario, together with former head of the National Committee on Music Prof. Mauricia Borromeo,” said project director Noel Ferrer about SUDI’s “history.”



The realization of the awards continued with the help of NCCA chairman Arsenio “Nick” Lizaso, NCCA board of commissioner for the arts Dr. Roland Tolentino and the National Committee on Music head Dr. Felipe de Leon Jr.



“In 2019, the first installment of the award was spearheaded by myself with National Artist Ryan Cayabyab under the NCCA Arts Section,” shared Ferrer. From there, a technical working group was formed to further develop the award.



Part of the technical working group were National Artist for Music Ryan “Mr. C” Cayabyab, Dr. de Leon Jr., Bayang Barrios, Twinky Lagdameo, Dinah Remolacio and Mike Constantino. The jury, on the other hand, was composed of Cayabyab as head, De Leon, Bobby Barreiro, former MYX channel head Andre Allan Alvarez, Dr. Elena Mirano, Dr. Jose Buenconsejo, Rachelle Gerodias, Francis Reyes, Lutgardo Labat, Mel Villena and Christian Bautista.



With the technical working group and jury in place, the selection process was underway. Ferrer said that “we threw in a lot of nominees,” that included “personalities, educators, groups and even institutions” from Metro Manila and the regions. To further understand the merit of each nominee’s body of work, a team conducted a comprehensive research on it, prepared a dossier and submitted it to the jury. After, the latter chose the winners for the decades of 2000 to 2009 and 2010 to 2020, plus a list of special citation recipients.



“This one ang tinitignan yung achievement and contribution nila sa music industry for a decade at yung pang impact nila na hanggang ngayon nararanasan natin (What is being looked at is their decade-long achievements and contributions to the music industry and their impact, up to this day),” added Ferrer. “The contribution must be significant… (like) did it give rise to the other artists or other students of music na patuloy na binubuhay yung kultura natin (who continuously keep our culture alive and thrive).”







Jury member Dr. Felipe de Leon Jr.







“Aside from the body of works, you cannot judge the excellence of a composer, a performer or an institution if there are only few works, we look at the whole body of works,” said jury member De Leon. “This body of works must just be according to the artistic excellence, not only the technical skill but according to depth of artistry, substance and the relevance of the message, messages not only from the lyrics but also from the music proper.” De Leon also emphasized the importance of “artistic innovation,” present in the nominee’s work, “a new kind of artistic concept that was introduced that is a contribution toward art or world music.”



As to what musical contribution is, Cayabyab said, “We look at the contribution as all-encompassing.” The term includes the performance, creative and research aspects about music. “This was emphasized during the talks that we should also consider those who are doing a lot of research work (and) educators, especially those who have contributed much in producing a lot of excellent musicians… when I say creative, (I’m) talking about all genres available.” It shows that SUDI adheres to the thinking that all aspects of music creation and distribution are vital and valid.



That’s why the likes of Prof. Sokkong, DZFE-FM and Philippine Madrigal Singers are among the awardees for the first-ever NCCA SUDI to be held on Aug. 21 and 28 at 7 p.m. and livestreamed on NCCA’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel (@NCCAOfficial).







SUDI project director Noel Ferrer







According to Cayabyab and De Leon, DZFE has been playing classical music on air for a long time and featured Filipino music performances and compositions. Sokkong, said De Leon, has mentored a lot of students, and if one may add, has propagated his brand of music through education.



Philippine Madrigal Singers, meanwhile, has paved the way for the popularization of choral music in the country. “Many groups were inspired,” said De Leon. “Kaya marami tayong choral groups. We’re No. 1, I think, in choral singing in the whole world.”



After the awarding ceremonies this month, the next SUDI will happen three years from now but it continues to give special citations to personalities and institutions every year.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NCAA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Derek Ramsay ends friendship with John Estrada over Ellen Adarna issue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Derek Ramsay ends friendship with John Estrada over Ellen Adarna issue


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actor Derek Ramsey ended his friendship with John Estrada.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wil Dasovich breaks silence over Nas Daily issue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wil Dasovich breaks silence over Nas Daily issue


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Wil Dasovich is back again after months of traveling with a new episode of his "Superhuman" podcast on Spotify.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I want to share my happiness': Bea Alonzo confirms relationship with Dominic Roque
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I want to share my happiness': Bea Alonzo confirms relationship with Dominic Roque


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
After months of speculations, Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo finally confirmed her relationship with actor Dominic Roque.&nbs...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Untruthful, upsetting': Ellen Adarna camp denies walkout rumors, 'attitude problem'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Untruthful, upsetting': Ellen Adarna camp denies walkout rumors, 'attitude problem'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
The camp of actress Ellen Adarna has issued a statement denying the rumored walkout of the model-actress in the shoot of TV5’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jessica Soho backs out of Nas Academy over Whang-od issue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jessica Soho backs out of Nas Academy over Whang-od issue


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
After Panlasang Pinoy, multi-awarded journalist Jessica Soho is not pushing through with her course offering at Nas Acad...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Gorgeous music from the legends
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gorgeous music from the legends


                              

                                                                  By Baby A. Gil |
                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
I love Lil Nas X, his latest Industry Baby featuring Jack Harlow from the Montero album gets everybody grooving to its very...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jasmine shares experience that inspired her children&rsquo;s education advocacy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jasmine shares experience that inspired her children’s education advocacy


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Jasmine: The pandemic has severely hindered many children’s opportunities to have a good education, but we’re...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Pregnancy humbled me': Katarina Rodriguez expecting first child with non-showbiz boyfriend
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Pregnancy humbled me': Katarina Rodriguez expecting first child with non-showbiz boyfriend


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Beauty queen-turned actress Katarina Rodriguez revealed that she’s pregnant with her first child with non-showbiz boyfriend...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Piolo Pascual reveals Alessandra de Rossi hospitalized after 'My Amanda' Day 1 shoot
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Piolo Pascual reveals Alessandra de Rossi hospitalized after 'My Amanda' Day 1 shoot


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
If Alessandra de Rossi would have her way, she wishes to no longer act in her directorial movies in the future. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Andrea Brillantes no longer BTS fan after bashed by ARMY
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Andrea Brillantes no longer BTS fan after bashed by ARMY


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya young actress Andrea Brillates revealed that she’s no longer a fan of Korean group BTS after receiving lots...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with