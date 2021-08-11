SUDI Awards to recognize valuable musical contributions in last 20 years

The SUDI Awards of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) is a welcome addition to the country’s existing music awards. Following the train of thought of its jury members, present in a recent media call, the award-giving body is multi-sectoral and all-encompassing.

Testament to that is its inaugural winners, artistic-profile and creative-output-wise, for 2000 to 2009 and 2010 and 2020.

The first decade awardees are Prof. Benicio Sokkong, Prof. Carmencita Guanzon Arambulo, 98.7 DZFE-FM “The Masters Touch,” Dr. Grace Nono, Jose Iñigo Homer Lacambra Ayala, Loboc Children’s Choir, Prof. Josefino Toledo, Dr. Raul Sunico and UP Singing Ambassadors.

The second decade winners, on the other hand, are Acapellago, Ateneo Chamber Singers, Vincent Ferdinand Dancel, a.k.a. Ebe Dancel, Gerard Salonga, Aristotle Pollisco (Gloc-9), Jonathan Manalo, Noel Cabangon, Rak of Aegis, Philippine Madrigal Singers and The 70’s Bistro Bar.

The circle of special citation recipients is composed of Bob Aves, Prof. Danongan Sibay Kalanduyan, Route 196, Akapela Open, Elements Music Camp, Philpop MusicFest Foundation, Pinoy Playlist Music Festival and Bayanihan Musikahan.

With that, SUDI goes beyond one’s usual notion of what constitutes music production and distribution. The national music award recognizes the valuable contributions of solo and group performers, composers, songwriters, educators, authors and institutions (such as radio stations and performing venues) that promote music appreciation and nurture artists. Sudi, according to the awards’ Facebook page, is an Ilocano word for renowned, famous and celebrated.

“(It) began its search last 2018 under the leadership of the former NCCA chairman and National Artist for Literature Dr. Virgilio Almario, together with former head of the National Committee on Music Prof. Mauricia Borromeo,” said project director Noel Ferrer about SUDI’s “history.”

The realization of the awards continued with the help of NCCA chairman Arsenio “Nick” Lizaso, NCCA board of commissioner for the arts Dr. Roland Tolentino and the National Committee on Music head Dr. Felipe de Leon Jr.

“In 2019, the first installment of the award was spearheaded by myself with National Artist Ryan Cayabyab under the NCCA Arts Section,” shared Ferrer. From there, a technical working group was formed to further develop the award.

Part of the technical working group were National Artist for Music Ryan “Mr. C” Cayabyab, Dr. de Leon Jr., Bayang Barrios, Twinky Lagdameo, Dinah Remolacio and Mike Constantino. The jury, on the other hand, was composed of Cayabyab as head, De Leon, Bobby Barreiro, former MYX channel head Andre Allan Alvarez, Dr. Elena Mirano, Dr. Jose Buenconsejo, Rachelle Gerodias, Francis Reyes, Lutgardo Labat, Mel Villena and Christian Bautista.

With the technical working group and jury in place, the selection process was underway. Ferrer said that “we threw in a lot of nominees,” that included “personalities, educators, groups and even institutions” from Metro Manila and the regions. To further understand the merit of each nominee’s body of work, a team conducted a comprehensive research on it, prepared a dossier and submitted it to the jury. After, the latter chose the winners for the decades of 2000 to 2009 and 2010 to 2020, plus a list of special citation recipients.

“This one ang tinitignan yung achievement and contribution nila sa music industry for a decade at yung pang impact nila na hanggang ngayon nararanasan natin (What is being looked at is their decade-long achievements and contributions to the music industry and their impact, up to this day),” added Ferrer. “The contribution must be significant… (like) did it give rise to the other artists or other students of music na patuloy na binubuhay yung kultura natin (who continuously keep our culture alive and thrive).”

Jury member Dr. Felipe de Leon Jr.

“Aside from the body of works, you cannot judge the excellence of a composer, a performer or an institution if there are only few works, we look at the whole body of works,” said jury member De Leon. “This body of works must just be according to the artistic excellence, not only the technical skill but according to depth of artistry, substance and the relevance of the message, messages not only from the lyrics but also from the music proper.” De Leon also emphasized the importance of “artistic innovation,” present in the nominee’s work, “a new kind of artistic concept that was introduced that is a contribution toward art or world music.”

As to what musical contribution is, Cayabyab said, “We look at the contribution as all-encompassing.” The term includes the performance, creative and research aspects about music. “This was emphasized during the talks that we should also consider those who are doing a lot of research work (and) educators, especially those who have contributed much in producing a lot of excellent musicians… when I say creative, (I’m) talking about all genres available.” It shows that SUDI adheres to the thinking that all aspects of music creation and distribution are vital and valid.

That’s why the likes of Prof. Sokkong, DZFE-FM and Philippine Madrigal Singers are among the awardees for the first-ever NCCA SUDI to be held on Aug. 21 and 28 at 7 p.m. and livestreamed on NCCA’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel (@NCCAOfficial).

SUDI project director Noel Ferrer

According to Cayabyab and De Leon, DZFE has been playing classical music on air for a long time and featured Filipino music performances and compositions. Sokkong, said De Leon, has mentored a lot of students, and if one may add, has propagated his brand of music through education.

Philippine Madrigal Singers, meanwhile, has paved the way for the popularization of choral music in the country. “Many groups were inspired,” said De Leon. “Kaya marami tayong choral groups. We’re No. 1, I think, in choral singing in the whole world.”

After the awarding ceremonies this month, the next SUDI will happen three years from now but it continues to give special citations to personalities and institutions every year.