'Pregnancy humbled me': Katarina Rodriguez expecting first child with non-showbiz boyfriend

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen-turned actress Katarina Rodriguez revealed that she’s pregnant with her first child with non-showbiz boyfriend Nino Barbers.

The Miss World Philippines 2018 winner announced her pregnancy in her YouTube channel.

“I’m so excited to finally share the big announcement that I have, this secret that I've been keeping for the past seven months, eight months. And that secret is I'm pregnant," Katarina said.

In her interview with Mega Magazine, Katarina talked about how her pregnancy changed her perspective.

“I’ve been feeling very blessed throughout my journey. Once we confirmed my pregnancy, everything came so naturally to me. Pregnancy humbled me… I feel grateful for all the growing happening, for the baby in my womb and for my personal journey as well,” she said.

She also took to Instagram to announce her vlog.

Celebrities such as Liza Soberano, Megan Young and Vickie Rushton congratulated the couple. — Video from Katarina Rodriguez via YouTube