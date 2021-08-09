Kisses Delavin tops Miss Universe PH intro video challenge, Top 75 announced

MANILA, Philippines — Kirsten Danielle "Kisses" Delavin, once again, topped the second hurdle - the Introduction Video challenge - of the ongoing Miss Universe Philippines 2021 elimination rounds.

"Asia's Next Top Model" winner Maureen Christa Wroblewitz remains in third place. The top four places, from the headshot challenge, has remained unchanged, with Rousanne Marie Bernos at the second spot and Steffi Rose Aberasturi in fourth place.

Pageant veterans Katrina Jayne Dimaranan and Leren Mae Bautista both moved a level higher, occupying the fifth and sixth spots, respectively. Maria Corazon Abalos moves down two steps to land in seventh place.

Kamille Alyssa Quiñola moves up two steps to land in eighth place while Noelyn Rose Campos remains at the ninth spot. Cheri Angel Anne Flejoles moves a step higher at tenth place. Ditto Angela Nikki De Grano who moves up to 11th place.

Gianne Krysse Tecson Asuncion moves down four steps, from eighth spot in the headshot challenge, to land on 12th place, while Isabelle delos Santos moves up two steps to secure the 13th spot.

Mirjan Hipolito remains at 14th spot, with new entry Princess Khrista Singh occupying 15th place. Former 13th placer Jedidah Hefervez Korinihona was voted out from the list. The eliminations are getting tighter and more cut-throat as the coronation date looks ahead.

The Miss Universe Philippines organization has also made the first cut from its 100 aspirants. The Top 75 who remained, after the headshot and intro video challenges, are:

1) Sheikha Manglicmot Calapatia (Agoncillo, Batangas)

2) Hershey Gail Dacera (Agusan del Sur)

3) Christelle Abello (Aklan)

4) Janela Joy Cuaton (Albay)

5) Gliyam Marianna Cundangan (Antipolo City)

6) Noelyn Rose Mabuhay Campos (Antique)

7) Jamilla Legaspi van Gestel (Aroroy, Masbate)

8) Charissa Claire Hilaria Gonzales (Aurora)

9) Shane Pia (Bacolod City)

10) Kristina Alexandra Rodriguez (Baguio City)

11) Mirjan Hipolito (Angeles, Pampanga)

12) Joannie Lumbao (Bataan)

13) Trisha Bless Hernandez (Batangas City)

14) Katrina Alyana Lopez Chavez (Batangas Province)

15) Megan Julia Roa Digal (Bukidnon)

16) Vanessa Marie Vuelban (Cadiz City)

17) Vincy Labadan Vacalares (Cagayan de Oro)

18) Gianne Krysse Tecson Asuncion (Cagayan Province)

19) Allaine Decera (Calamba, Laguna)

20) Shyrla Santos Nuñez (Caloocan)

21) Sherlyn Legaspi Doloriel (Camiguin)

22) Cheri Angel Anne Flejoles (Capiz)

23) Jane Darren Genobisa (Carcar City)

24) Victoria Velasquez Vincent (Cavite)

25) Angeline Summer Fernandez (Cotabato Province)

26) Rio Gabrielle Sinay Ocampo (Dagupan City)

27) Ybanne Ortega (Davao City)

28) Pamela Framil (Davao del Norte)

29) Jedidah Hefervez Korinihona (Davao del Sur)

30) Bai Dela Cerna (Davao de Oro)

31) Beatrice Luigi Gomez (Cebu City)

32) Krizzaleen Mae Valencia (Davao Occidental)

33) Kamille Alyssa Quiñola (Ilocos Sur)

34) Kheshapornam Ramachandran (Iloilo)

35) Leren Mae Bautista (Laguna)

36) Leonah Yosalina (Las Pinas)

37) Meghan Sanglay (La Union)

38) Sharifah Shanaz Malabanan (Lemery, Batangas)

39) Mystymyles Jude Zaragoza (Leyte)

40) Steffi Rose Aberasturi (Cebu Province)

41) Jeremae Quizon Dela Rosa (Lipa City)

42) Isabelle delos Santos (Makati)

43) Lea Francyn Reyes (Malabon)

44) Maria Corazon Abalos (Mandaluyong)

45) Chiara Alix Lim (Mandaue City)

46) Izabella Jasmine Umali (Manila)

47) Simone Nadine Bornilla (Marinduque)

48) Kirsten Danielle Delavin (Masbate)

49) Chella Grace Falconer (Misamis Oriental)

50) Jamina Bulawan (Naga City)

51) Angela Nikki De Grano (Negros Occidental)

52) Grace Charmaine Banua Vendiola (Negros Oriental)

53) Maica Cabling Martinez (Nueva Ecija)

54) Angelica Arwin Camu Evara (Oriental Mindoro)

55) Kevyn Alessandrea Mateo (Orion, Bataan)

56) Jamaica Venturillo (Palawan)

57) Camille Louise Eisma (Pampanga)

58) Maureen Christa Wroblewitz (Pangasinan)

59) Maria Ingrid Teresita Santamaria (Parañaque)

60) Isabelle Kristine Braza (Pasay)

61) Princess Khrista Singh (Pasig)

62) Patricia Samantha Go (Quezon City)

63) Xyrille Del Rosario Caluya (Quirino)

64) Jan Louise Abejero (Reina Mercedes, Isabela)

65) Jane Nicole Miñano (Romblon)

66) Rousanne Marie Bernos (San Juan City)

67) Janella Marie Ventura (San Rafael, Bulacan)

68) Michelle Angela Navarro Okol (Siargao, Surigao del Norte)

69) Peach Ysabelle Resurreccion (Sta. Maria, Bulacan)

70) Nepheline Dacuno (Tacloban)

71) Katrina Jayne Dimaranan (Taguig)

72) Farizzha Diro (Tarlac)

73) Sierra Manasis (Taytay, Rizal)

74) Christiana Afia Adorable Yeboah (Valenzuela)

75) Jianne Marie Rabe (Zambales)

Interestingly, the first hurdle that these ladies have to overcome is the Runway Challenge.

In a few days, we will know who will be the standouts for the voting public and the MUPh organization. Stay tuned for more exciting updates in the weeks and days leading to the final show.

