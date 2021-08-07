Miss Philippines Earth 2021 swimwear top picks

MANILA, Philippines — The 66 hopefuls in this year's Miss Philippines Earth search presented their individual swimsuit pasarela on the virtual platform.

Aside from the candidates' head-turning curves and whistle-bait figures, the Fitness, Form, and Poise preliminary selection also afforded online viewers a glimpse of the beautiful places in each of the girls' hometowns.

The swimsuit pasarela was captured in either a poolside or beachfront setting, with a few taken in mangrove sites and shoreline thickets. Here are our standouts in this category:

Anita Gomez is our hands-down winner in this category. With a well-proportioned physique, the Olongapo beauty simply sizzled in her canary yellow bikini.

Our second best is Sofia Lopez Galve of Tanay, Rizal. Her poise and composed demeanor made up for all the shortcomings she had physically.

The third spot in our picks goes to Cebu's Guia Moreno. Her beautifully bronzed skin made us recall Sergio Mendes' "Girl from Ipanema."

Other standouts in the swimwear parade were:

Fatima Kaye Bisan (Malungon, Sarangani)

Ameera Almamari (Atimonan, Quezon)

Chynna Kate Verosil (Bugallon, Pangasinan)

Louise Theunis (Carrascal, Surigao del Sur)

Daena Yapparcon (El Nido, Palawan)

Amira Aisha Qamhawe (Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat)

Samantha Coloso (Mabini, Batangas)

Mavi Cabling (San Marcelino, Zambales)

Angeline Aubrey Asuncion (Sto. Domingo, Albay)

Ria de Ocampo (Silay City)

Marie Manansala (Roxas, Oriental Mindoro)

Vivien Fabella (Catanauan, Quezon)

Ma. Trisha Medrana (Caloocan City)

Jessyville Ugat (Baclayon, Bohol) and

Gail Ventic (Angeles, Pampanga)

The Fitness, Form & Poise preliminary panel of judges was comprised of former Miss Tourism Queen International winner Justine Gabionza, sports/family medicine practitioner CJ Tacino, fitness guru Natalie Jacobson, and athlete Jules Aquino.

Hosted by Miss Philippines Fire 2020 Shayne Tormes, the swimwear parade was beamed through Carousel Production's YouTube channel. Catch the final show on August 8 at the Kapamilya A2Z channel at 10 a.m. There will be a later stream at 1 p.m. on the Miss Philippines Earth channels on Facebook and YouTube.