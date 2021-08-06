




































































 




   







   















Gretchen Fullido bares why Kim Atienza went viral for laughing on 'TV Patrol'
'TV Patrol' weatherman Kim Atienza
'TV Patrol' via YouTube, screenshot

                     

                        

                           
Gretchen Fullido bares why Kim Atienza went viral for laughing on 'TV Patrol'

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 6, 2021 - 12:43pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya weatherman Kim Atienza went viral online after his "TV Patrol" report yesterday.



Kim was seen trying to contain his laughter while reporting in his segment "Weather Weather Lang" and "Kaunting Kaalaman."



Social media users were wondering why Kim was laughing as they requested to share the reason why. 



"TV Patrol" showbiz news anchor Gretchen Fullido revealed on her Instagram account why Kim was laughing. 



 










 



"BAKIT NAGTRENDING SI KUYA KIM KANINA. WAIT FOR IT!!! I DIEEEE," Gretchen wrote in the caption. 



In the video, Gretchen dared Kim the weatherman to say the word "tinapay" in his weather report. 



"Sisiw," Kim answered. 



Kim successfully said the word in his report, saying: "Sa mga lalabas para magbakuna, magbaon po tayo ng payong at magdala po ng pagkain gaya po ng tinapay para hindi po tayo magutom habang naghihintay."



After he said the word, however, Kim can't contain his laughter. 



After his report, Gretchen told Kim: "Nasabi nga niya iyong tinapay, iyong trivia naman niya! Laughtrip. 



Kim then told Noli de Castro, "Ito ginugulo ako, e!"



"Wala akong ginagawa, tawang-tawa siya sa sarili niya!" Gretchen replied. 



"Wala na nga tayong suweldo, matatanggalan pa tayo ng trabaho!" Kim said at the end of the video. 

 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

