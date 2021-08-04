Sharon Cuneta breaks silence over joining Kiko Pangilinan in politics

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sharon Cuneta hoped she will continue to receive projects so she can help more people but clarified that she has no intention to run for public office.

During the virtual press conference of her upcoming movie “Revirginized” earlier today, Sharon said politics is in her blood but will not run because she can help others using her own platform.

“Sana marami pa kong projects, para marami pa kong magawa. Hindi naman kailangang tumakbo ko, wala akong balak tumakbo ha. Alam ko nasa dugo ko, pinakasalan ko pa. Pero ako mismo, personally, now, I can do so much in my platform. I can reach out to more people with my platform but I can only do so much unfortunately,” Sharon said.

The “Megastar” also defended celebrities who are getting bashed for being outspoken about politics.

“Marami kami mga artista na nila-lang lang ng marami pero hindi nila alam na kami 'yung lumalabas at marami kaming blessings. Marami rin na hindi artista na nakakaangat sa iba na tumutulong din. Hindi lang napaguusapan. Kami na ang gumagawa ng paraan dahil kapwa tao natin 'yon at kababayan. So ang dinadasal ko, gumanda ang Pilipinas. Kasi kahit immigrant ako sa America, I can’t imagine not retiring in the Philippines,” she said.

She also hoped for an administration that really wants to help the poor and to move the country forward.

“Wala namang dumaang administrasyong perpekto eh. But I just pray na every administration that’s leading the nation na sincere in truly helping the country move forward and for the poor to level up naman. And we’re able to do that with education or at least 'yung mga vocational schools kasi a skill is something you can learn on. You don’t need to have a college degree, pagkakakitaan mo eh. Kung meron lang sana makakapagbigay ng trabaho,” she said.

Directed by Darryl Yap, "Revirginized" stars Sharon and Marco Gumabao. It will be shown on August 6 on ktx.ph, iWantTFC, TFC IPTV, SKY PPV and Vivamax. It will also be shown on Cignal PPV on August 27 and has theatrical releases in US and Canada on August 13.

RELATED: 'I’m OK with that': Sharon Cuneta on MILF tag

