'Iâ€™m OK with that': Sharon Cuneta on MILF tag

'I’m OK with that': Sharon Cuneta on MILF tag

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sharon Cuneta revealed that she doesn’t mind people calling her MILF, not the Muslim organization.

At the press conference of her upcoming movie “Revirginized” earlier, Sharon told Philstar.com that she takes it as a compliment when people call her MILF (Mom I'd Like to F***).

The Cambride English Dictionary defines an MILF as "a sexually attractive woman who is a mother."

“Hindi naman lahat ng MILF ay hiwalay o magulo ang buhay or may problema. Minsan may napakadisenteng mommy na buo ang pamilya pero mukhang dalaga pa rin. Ako, hindi ako naiinsulto pag gano'n,” Sharon told Philstar.com.

“I take it as a compliment. Bakit ako maiinsulto? It’s just the term that doesn’t sound right, especially the last word. Actually, kung iisipin mo, flattering e. In other words, I think it’s just mean you’re desirable pa rin,” she added.

The Megastar also revealed that her daughter Frankie called her “Thicc.”

“I’m 55 but I hope I look 10 years younger. Not much have changed, I just gain and lose weight. Now I’m more conscious on what I eat. I lost 10 pounds during ‘Your Face Sounds Familiar’ before I went to the States. I gained those 10 pounds back and started losing that again,” she said.

“So ayon, hindi ako naiinsulto sa mga term na gano'n. May daughter Frankie called me 'Thicc.' Then I look at it in urban dictionary, it means pala na curvy in the right places. So, not bad. Even KC is thicc. I’m OK with that. It’s just means desirable. Hindi ko sineseryoso 'yung panget na words do'n sa dulo ng MILF,” she added.

Directed by Darryl Yap, "Revirginized" stars Sharon and Marco Gumabao. It will be shown on August 6 on ktx.ph, iWantTFC, TFC IPTV, SKY PPV and Vivamax. It will also be shown on Cignal PPV on August 27 and has theatrical releases in US and Canada on August 13.