Jobless actor tries working for BPO to support family

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Juancho Trivino revealed that he worked for a business process outsourcing (BPO) company during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

In his Instagram account, Juancho said he chose to work in a BPO company because he had no tapings.

“A lot of you might not know, but last year during the height of the pandemic last year, when we had no work (tapings, digital stuff and businesses) I got a job in a BPO company,” he said.

“I actually did send out my resume to a couple of companies that was hiring during that time. It was unfamiliar territory for me because I have never worked in any corporate setting in my life, and then I did,” he added.

The actor said he got a project manager title then and gained work experience along the way.

“They got me as a project manager (praise the Lord), and aside from the financial help a payslip gave us, I also gained some valuable experience kahit na hindi siya nag tagal (but that's another story),” he said.

“Anyway, 'yun lang kwento ko guys,” he added.

Host Joyce Pring, Juancho’s wife, commented on the actor’s post, showing that she’s proud of her husband.

“You work hard for our family, my love. So proud of you always,” she wrote.

Juancho and Joyce tied the knot in February last year. They welcomed their first born Elliam last July 2.