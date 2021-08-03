'Proud of you!': Stars react to Nesthy Petecio's Olympic silver win

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities took to social media to congratulate Filipina boxer Nesthy Petecio’s silver medal at the 2020 Olympics.

Nesthy fell short of a gold medal after Japan's Sena Irie won via unanimous decision at the Kokugikan Arena earlier today. The Japanese boxer took the first and third rounds, 5-0, to escape with the win and the gold medal against the Filipina boxer.

Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu posted a photo of Nesthy on her Instagram story.

“First Filipina to win a boxing medal for the Olympics! Congratulations Nesthy Petecio,” Chiu said.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray posted on her Twitter account her congratulations.

“Congratulations Nesthy!” she wrote.

Kapuso actress Gabbi Garcia posted on her Twitter account that she’s proud of the Filipina boxer.

“Nesthy for Silver!!! We are proud of you!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!” she wrote.

Ice Seguerra, meanwhile, posted on her Instagram account a screenshot of Neshty.

“SILVER!!!! Congratulations @neshpetecio for bringing pride to our country!!!! Thank you for the hard work. Yung pusooo ko nasa lalamunan ko the whole time. Taas noo, Nesthy!!! Taas noo, Piipinas!!!