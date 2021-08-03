Alexa Ilacad to graduate from college with honors

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Alexa Ilacad is set to graduate from college with a General Weighted Average (GWA) of 1.0.

In her Instagram account, Alexa posted a photo of her saying she’s also a dean’s lister and will finish a Marketing course.

“Last hoorah for my last term in college. I am over the moon as I type this right now but finally… I AM GRADUATING!” Alexa wrote.

“Despite all the obstacles thrown my way, I was determined to finish strong. I came, I studied, I conquered!” she added.

Actress Michelle Vito, who also recently graduated from college, congratulated Alexa for her milestone.

Other celebrities who congratulated Alexa included Kaye Abad, MJ Lastimosa and Melai Cantiveros, to name a few.

