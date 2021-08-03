




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Alexa Ilacad to graduate from college with honors
Actress Alexa Ilacad
Alexa Ilacad via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Alexa Ilacad to graduate from college with honors

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 3, 2021 - 12:30pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Alexa Ilacad is set to graduate from college with a General Weighted Average (GWA) of 1.0.



In her Instagram account, Alexa posted a photo of her saying she’s also a dean’s lister and will finish a Marketing course. 



“Last hoorah for my last term in college. I am over the moon as I type this right now but finally… I AM GRADUATING!” Alexa wrote.  



“Despite all the obstacles thrown my way, I was determined to finish strong. I came, I studied, I conquered!” she added. 



 










 



Actress Michelle Vito, who also recently graduated from college, congratulated Alexa for her milestone. 



Other celebrities who congratulated Alexa included Kaye Abad, MJ Lastimosa and Melai Cantiveros, to name a few. 

 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ALEXA ILACAD
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Hindi ako naghuhubad': Ivana Alawi answers netizen calling her a 'bold star'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Hindi ako naghuhubad': Ivana Alawi answers netizen calling her a 'bold star'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Actress and content creator Ivana Alawi answered a social media user calling her a “bold star".

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Ako ang nai-stress na magbayad': AJ Raval on gambler ex-boyfriend's debt
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Ako ang nai-stress na magbayad': AJ Raval on gambler ex-boyfriend's debt


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Actress AJ Raval revealed she had a boyfriend who had too much debt because of gambling which she had to ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What makes the hunky Marco blush?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What makes the hunky Marco blush?


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Marco Gumabao is one of showbiz’s most handsome actors. A six-foot-tall hunk with well-defined abs, this certified bachelor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Hindi naging kami': John Lloyd Cruz on relationship with Bea Alonzo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Hindi naging kami': John Lloyd Cruz on relationship with Bea Alonzo


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Actor John Lloyd Cruz revealed that he and long-time on-screen partner Bea Alonzo never played sweet music together.&nbs...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mark Bautista reflects on journey since coming out three years ago
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mark Bautista reflects on journey since coming out three years ago


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Mark Bautista has reflected on his journey since coming out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community in February 2018 by way...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Julius Naranjo, the man behind our golden girl Hidilyn Diaz
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Julius Naranjo, the man behind our golden girl Hidilyn Diaz


                              

                                                                  By Noel Ferrer |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Julius to Hidilyn: I am so proud of your achievements and everything you’ve accomplished. This journey has been long...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Joy Crookes wants new music to inspire people to be braver
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Joy Crookes wants new music to inspire people to be braver


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 22-year-old Brit-nominated Rising Star has been drawing comparisons to two iconic female singers, the late Amy Winehouse...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sanya set to explore off-beat roles
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sanya set to explore off-beat roles


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sanya Lopez: I will accept whatever project is given to me. I trust (my management) because it is responsible for the success...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rayver Cruz tests his acting mettle again
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rayver Cruz tests his acting mettle again


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
He is one TV personality who can sing, dance, host and act. His work in All-Out Sundays (AOS), The Clash and Hanggang sa Dulo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vinyl dream of Lokal Brown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vinyl dream of Lokal Brown


                              

                                                                  By Baby A. Gil |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A friend of mine who is an avowed fan of Filipino pop music and a serious LP collector is dreaming of Lokal Brown.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with