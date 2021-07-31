'You're welcome': Barbie Forteza reacts to fake breakup news with boyfriend Jak Roberto

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Barbie Forteza reacted to a social media page that reported that she and boyfriend Jak Roberto have broken up.

In her Twitter account, Barbie posted screenshots from satire page Einquirur.net.

“125k Reactions, 25K Comments & 68K Shares and counting... To whoever made this, you’re welcome," Barbie wrote in the caption.

The satire page wrote "JUST IN: Barbie Forteza and Jak Roberto announces breakup after four-year relationship. Forteza said that the reason of their breakup was because the actor forgot that it was actually their monthsary today."

125k Reactions, 25K Comments & 68K Shares and counting...



To whoever made this, you’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/H92vHqQrBG — Barbie Forteza (@dealwithBARBIE) July 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Jak penned a short birthday greeting to Barbie on her 24th birthday on Saturday.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life! Sana matapos this year lahat ng pinapagawa mo! Amen. I love you so much,” Jak wrote.