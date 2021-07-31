




































































 




   







   















'You're welcome': Barbie Forteza reacts to fake breakup news with boyfriend Jak Roberto
Celebrity couple Jak Roberto and Barbie Forteza
Jak Roberto via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
'You're welcome': Barbie Forteza reacts to fake breakup news with boyfriend Jak Roberto

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 31, 2021 - 5:33pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Barbie Forteza reacted to a social media page that reported that she and boyfriend Jak Roberto have broken up. 



In her Twitter account, Barbie posted screenshots from satire page Einquirur.net. 



“125k Reactions, 25K Comments & 68K Shares and counting... To whoever made this, you’re welcome," Barbie wrote in the caption. 



The satire page wrote "JUST IN: Barbie Forteza and Jak Roberto announces breakup after four-year relationship. Forteza said that the reason of their breakup was because the actor forgot that it was actually their monthsary today."






Meanwhile, Jak penned a short birthday greeting to Barbie on her 24th birthday on Saturday. 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Jak Roberto (@jakroberto)








“Happy birthday to the love of my life! Sana matapos this year lahat ng pinapagawa mo! Amen. I love you so much,” Jak wrote. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BARBIE FORTEZA
                                                      JAK ROBERTO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
