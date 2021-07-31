'Ako ang nai-stress na magbayad': AJ Raval on gambler ex-boyfriend's debt

MANILA, Philippines — Actress AJ Raval revealed she had a boyfriend who had too much debt because of gambling which she had to pay.

During the press conference of her new film “Taya,” AJ said she wanted to show her new film to him so he can learn his lesson.

“Meron akong naging boyfriend na nagsusugal hanggang sa ako na ang nai-stress magbayad sa mga utang n’ya. Dahil sa sugal, nagkabaon-baon s’ya sa utang. Ako ang nai-stress na magbayad,” AJ said.

“Kaya gusto kong ipapanuod ‘tong 'Taya' para matutunan n’ya na wag maging sugapa sa lahat ng bagay. Dahil lahat ng sobra, masama,” she added.

The sexy star, however, said she’s willing to bet it all for love.

“Yes! Feeling ko naman lahat sumusugal sa pag-ibig,” she said.

AJ will star in the Vivamax’s latest psychedelic erotic thriller original movie “Taya” along with Sean de Guzman.

In the film, journalism student Sixto (Sean De Guzman) discovered that the woman, who has been in his countless wet dreams, is one of the prizes of an online “ending” game, and he did not hesitate to bet for her.

He won the bet, but because of his own gambling error, he did not realize that he played for another woman named Nanette (AJ Raval). After series of sexual encounters, Sixto becomes addicted to Nanette and promised to take her away from the syndicate who condemned her as an online ending prize.

Together with Jela Cuenca, Angeli Khang, Soliman Cruz, Mon Confiado, Pio Balbuena and Raul Morit, “Taya” is directed by Roman Perez Jr. and written by 2018 Cinemalaya Best Screenwriter John Carlo Pacala

“Taya” will be streamed on VivaMax starting on August 27.

