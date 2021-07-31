SB19 charts growth, journey in new album, upcoming concert

The P-pop band SB19 tells its humble beginnings and how it progresses as a band through the tracks in the recently-released extended play (EP) Pagsibol.

“Pagsibol, which literally translates to germination as to how seeds transform into plants, is the band’s latest EP,” introduced DJ Shai, the host of the virtual media conference presented by Sony Music and Spotify.

The group, composed of Justin, Stell, Josh, Ken and Pablo, details the inspiration behind the album as they celebrate their journey in the music industry.

“Our songs in Pagsibol talk about everything — our growth and journey as SB19 from the beginning up to where we are today,” said Justin.

The band members assured that the six new songs are “all certified Filipino,” as shown in the video campaign presented during the virtual event.

For the tune MANA, they want to send the message that they will “always keep our feet on the ground” while SLMT is the track dedicated to their fans A’TIN.

MAPA is a tribute to their parents who “never stop guiding” them while Bazinga is for the “group’s doubters.”

SB19 pays homage to our frontliners with Ikako, “We salute the sacrifices and courage of Filipinos,” and of course, the song What? that “raised the Philippine flag in the international music scene.”

The award-winning boy band is the first Filipino act to be nominated for Top Social Artist at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards and have reached a No. 2 peak on Billboard Social 50. The band has amassed an impressive number of streams on Spotify and YouTube and was awarded the Most Requested Artist of the Year for 2020 on MTV US Friday Livestream.

SB19 has also guested in US media Rolling Stone on Twitch and iHeartRadio with host Emily Curl last week to promote Pagsibol.

With the band members’ local and international recognition, they felt “very overwhelmed” with how their careers have unfolded and their growing popularity among fans also called A’TINs.

“We didn’t expect na lalaki kami nang ganito, yung reach namin aabot talaga ng worldwide. Nakakagulat po yung mga pangyayari kahit kami nabibilisan din,” enthused Josh.

At the same time, they always make sure that they have “something new” to offer. “Of course, kung paano kami nakikipag-connect sa mga Filipino fans namin, sisiguraduhin din namin na makaka-connect din namin mga international fans. Para ma-feel nila na family talaga kami,” Josh said and added that the group is thankful for all the blessings that have come its way.

Despite the commercial success, the group is not yet done in terms of achieving career goals. The group wants to contribute to the Philippine economy as well. “That’s one thing that is very important to us. What we can contribute as an artist here in the Philippines. Gusto namin siyempre, una, magkaroon ng change sa music industry. At the same time, matulungan din ang economy ng Pilipinas. Mahikayat yung mga tao na gamitin yung resources natin ng tama,” said Josh.

Paolo added that they want to introduce themselves to the global music scene and promote the Philippine culture. “Parang instead na tayo ang pupunta sa ibang bansa para manood ng something (like an event), sila na yung pupunta dito. Parang tourism, sila na yung pupunta dito para manood ng concert and they can visit beautiful places here.” Aside from this, the band is also eager to do physical concert and tour all over the world to push its music.

When asked about dream collaboration with any K-Pop group, Josh’s quick answer was the South Korean girl group TWICE.

SB19 will hold its Back in the Zone virtual concert on Aug. 1 with Alex Bruce and 4th Impact as special guests. It was originally scheduled on July 18 but was moved to a new date due to health safety issues.

The members promised a “full blown” performance for their upcoming concert, which is a thank-you gesture also for their supporters. “Itong Back in the Zone namin gusto talaga namin ibalik lahat ng pasasalamat at suporta sa mga tao, kaya i-fu-full blown na rin namin lahat ng performances namin,” said Stell in another press conference.

Pablo added, “Sa lahat ng kanta, sa bawat kanta, para kang manunuod ng movie, in a way.? Since virtual nga, we made sure na talagang masa-satisfy both visual and hearing senses po.”

The quintet disclosed that they are hands-on in the creative process and stage production for the music event.

“To be honest, let’s say 70, 80 percent po talaga parang kami din yung nag-prepare for the concert… with the help of the professionals,” revealed Josh, citing Justin’s involvement in the production.

Back in the Zone will showcase new line-ups of songs and wardrobes, which are totally different from their previous concert Get in the Zone.

“Pero ngayon po parang fresh po talaga yung feeling at mas marami po kayong ma-e-expect na performances,” shared Ken.

Tickets are available at www.ktx.ph and sb19music.com. VIP tickets are already sold out.

Sources said that Back in the Zone is on the way to becoming www.ktx.ph’s top-selling concert with more than 12,000 ticket sales as of this writing.